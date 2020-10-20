Covid-19 coronavirus: Ireland sets new virus restrictions for six weeks

Two women wear face masks as the use a tram in Frankfurt, Germany. Photo / AP

Ireland's Government is putting the country at its highest level of coronavirus restrictions for six weeks in a bid to combat a rise in infections.

Premier Micheal Martin said today that the measures take effect on Thursday and run until December 1.

People are being asked to stay at home, with exercise allowed only within a 5km radius of their home. Only essential stores can open.

Restaurants and bars can provide only takeaway service. No social or family gatherings will be allowed in homes or private gardens, but schools will remain open to prioritise education.

Physicians, scientists, and health care workers must take a stand and speak up against the culture of fear and misinformation that have imperiled America’s response to #COVID19, argue Abraham Verghese and @EricTopol in @ScienceTM. #Coronavirus https://t.co/7keQ5ycWGi pic.twitter.com/SE9r07CkM2 — Science Magazine (@ScienceMagazine) October 19, 2020

The head of emergencies at the World Health Organisation says Asia's "follow-through" in the fight against Covid-19 and its populations' greater trust in and compliance with their governments have given the continent a leg up against the coronavirus.

As Europe grapples with big surges in case counts in recent days, Dr Michael Ryan said that if he had one "golden wish" that "might change the game," it would be to make sure that every contact of a confirmed Covid-19 case would undergo quarantine to break the chains of transmission.

Countries like China, South Korea and Japan, which had experience against earlier respiratory disease outbreaks, have been able to implement measures longer than their counterparts in places like Europe and North America that continued to struggle against the pandemic, he said.

Ryan noted the ability of Asian nations to restart tracing, quarantine and isolation activities when needed.

Such countries had "serious follow-through once they got the numbers down. They followed through," Ryan said.

Donald Trump ridiculed Joe Biden during a campaign rally today for saying he would heed the advice of Anthony Fauci to combat coronavirus https://t.co/6ujxfAJLBc — POLITICO (@politico) October 19, 2020

California Governor Gavin Newsom says the state won't allow distribution of coronavirus vaccines until it is reviewed by the state's own panel of experts.

Newsom said today that California wants its own independent review no matter who wins the presidential election next month.

The governor named 11 doctors and scientists to review any rollout of vaccines by the federal government or vaccine developers. The board members hail from top California top universities and medical providers, along with state and local public health officials.

Newsom's position pledge raises the possibility that California's 40 million residents might not receive a vaccine as distribution begins in other states.

