Covid 19 coronavirus: Khloe Kardashian reveals she tested positive in Keeping Up With The Kardashians trailer

Khloe Kardashian has revealed she tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this year, with her symptoms so bad her mother Kris Jenner called every doctor she knew to help.

In the upcoming series of Keeping Up with the Kardashians (KUWTK), Khloe's diagnosis is included in the trailer where she is seen quarantining in her room.

She said her symptoms were "really bad for a couple of days", including vomiting, shaking and had hot and cold flashes.

"Just found out that I do have corona," the reality star said.

"I have been in my room. It's gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple days."

Khloe also suffered from a serious cough and had terrible headaches and a burning chest.

The clip shows the family tension as they waited for Khloe's results.

Kim said, "I mean, my gut tells me she does, just because she's so sick. And, that really scares me for her, 'cause I can tell that she's now getting scared and that she's really nervous about it."

During the sneak peek, Khloe offered words of encouragement, saying "we're all going to get through this" if people follow experts' advice.

She finished by saying "may God bless us all".

The new upcoming episodes were filmed months ago with an earlier teaser showing Khloe receiving a Covid-19 test.

It was announced in September that the family was ending the E! reality show after 14 years and 20 seasons.

It appears Khloe has since recovered after recently attending Kim's 40th birthday party on a private island.