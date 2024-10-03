Brooks, 62, has previously denied the accuser’s claims.

An anonymous celebrity complainant - now revealed to be Brooks - had reportedly tried to prevent Roe from publicly repeating her allegations, according to a complaint he filed in Mississippi as “John Doe” in mid-September. In this lawsuit, Brooks claimed Roe’s lawyer sent him a “confidential” letter alleging sexual misconduct after he declined Roe’s request for “salaried employment and medical benefits”, CNN reports.

This previous lawsuit claimed Roe’s allegations were “not true” and that the “defendant [Roe] is well aware ... of the substantial, irreparable damage such false allegations would do to Plaintiff’s [Brooks’] well-earned reputation as a decent and caring person, along with the unavoidable damage to his family and the irreparable damage to his career and livelihood that would result if she made good on her threat to ‘publicly file’ her fabricated lawsuit.”

Garth Brooks. Photo / Reuters

Roe began working as Brooks’ hairstylist and makeup artist in 2017 but had first been hired for his now-wife, Trisha Yearwood, in 1999, according to TMZ and outlets who viewed the lawsuit.

In a statement to local media, Roe’s lawyers said Brooks’ “efforts to silence our client through the filing of a pre-emptive complaint ... was nothing other than an act of desperation and attempted intimidation”.

The lawyers also argued Brooks should not receive “special protection” as an “alleged sexual predator”, Daily Mail reports.

“The system is not in place to allow wealthy wrongdoers the ability to run workarounds on sexual assault victims who attempt to hold perpetrators accountable. This is precisely what Mr Doe [Brooks] is asking the court to help him do,” the statement read.

In a statement to CNN, Roe’s legal team said they “applaud our client’s courage in moving forward with her complaint against Garth Brooks”.

“The complaint filed today demonstrates that sexual predators exist not only in corporate America, Hollywood and in the rap and rock and roll industries but also in the world of country music.”

Considered one of country music’s most beloved couples, Brooks and Yearwood married in 2005. Brooks has three daughters - Taylor Mayne Pearl (born 1992), August Anna (born 1994) and Allie Colleen (born 1996) - from his previous marriage to songwriter Sandy Mahl. He and Mahl separated in 1999 and divorced in 2001.

Roe’s accusations against Brooks follow a raft of allegations emerging against hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs. Earlier this week it was revealed 120 additional victims had come forward to accuse Combs of sex abuse, including 25 who were underage when the alleged abuse occurred - one of whom was reportedly just 9.

The legal action is the latest against the rapper, 54, who was indicted in September on three criminal counts alleging he sexually abused women and coerced them into drug-fuelled sex parties.

Allegations have been building against Combs since last year, when his former partner, the singer Cassie, alleged he subjected her to more than a decade of coercion by physical force and drugs, as well as a rape in 2018.

A string of similar lawsuits followed, including one by former Danity Kane member Dawn Richard.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges and remains in jail in Brooklyn, New York as he awaits trial.