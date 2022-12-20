Costume who-be what-ee?: Fan spots major costume fail in the Grinch

One fan has spotted a costume fail in the Christmas classic. Photo / Supplied

One fan has spotted a costume fail in the Christmas classic. Photo / Supplied

Calling all Grinch fans, you might hate, hate, double hate or loath this costume fail entirely.

Back in 2000, Jim Carrey starred in the film How the Grinch Stole Christmas and won over audiences everywhere with the movie becoming a Christmas classic.

Now, an eagle-eyed fan has spotted a glaring error in the actor’s costume.

Taking to TikTok, a user by the name redcobweb played a scene from the film explaining to users of the platform she spotted a major error in Carrey’s grinch costume.

“So every time I watch the Grinch I notice this one little mistake they made where they forget either to put his contacts in or they forgot to edit them in afterwards and so just Jim Carrey’s brown eyes... they’re just there.” She said.

The scene in question is when the Grinch has travelled into the fictional town of Whoville and wreaked havoc. Satisfied he has upset enough Who’s, he returns to a garbage chute where he is about to travel back to his home.

It’s here the TikTok user zooms in on his face and says, “right there! Those are his brown eyes.” The Grinch usually has bright yellow eyes.

One fan pointed out the Grinch is missing his yellow eye contacts in one scene. Photo / TikTok

The video quickly gained traction on the video-sharing platform earning 3.3 million views and thousands of comments with many fans expressing their shock at the costume fail.

“I’ve watched the Grinch so many times and never noticed this,” one person said.

“I just screamed! I never saw this hahah,” another added while a third joked, “I think he was just so shocked his eyes went normal.”

The camera pans away and pans back to show the Grinch with his yellow eyes again. Photo / TikTok

Carrey has previously spoken about his “horrifying” experience as the Grinch revealing it took eight and a half hours in make up everytime he had to transform into the character. However, the film’s head make up artist Rick Baker has since claimed it was only two and a half hours.

As well as yellow contact lenses – which the set’s fake snow kept getting stuck to causing immense pain for the star, make-up artists also used facial prosthetics and green yak fur.

During filming – which took place over 92 days – Carrey was so uncomfortable, producer Brian Grazer recruited a CIA operative specialised in enduring torture to offer tips to the actor who described the costume process as “being buried alive every day”.

Daily Mail reported the star struggled so much he ended up developing a two-pack-a-day smoking habit.