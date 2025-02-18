Advertisement
Cost of Billie Eilish’s limited-edition Australia tour items revealed, and fans aren’t happy

By Aisling Brennan
news.com.au·
The cost of Billie Eilish's limited edition tour merch has been revealed in Australia. Photo / Getty Images, TikTok

Many fans of the singer were stunned to discover how much a jumper would set them back.

Billie Eilish fans have been left stunned after discovering how much the singer is charging for merchandise.

The American pop star is set to perform four shows in Brisbane on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday before heading to Sydney and Melbourne for the next leg of her Hit Me Hard and Soft world tour.

And while hundreds of fans descended on the Sports Centre as the official merchandise stands opened ahead of Tuesday night’s highly anticipated concert, many more were left stunned by the prices.

Prices for the limited-edition tour items range from A$50 ($56) to A$220 ($245).

Fans can grab a blue canvas belt for A$50, a Blohsh necklace for A$120, boxer briefs (a single pair) for A$50 or a set of three for A$90.

Billie Eilish, pictured with her brother Finneas, kicked off her Australian leg of the world tour in Brisbane on Tuesday. Photo / Getty Images
The most expensive item on the list is the tour hoodie, which will set fans back a whopping A$220.

While many fans were willing to shell out for the limited-edition items, others were shocked at the prices.

One wrote: “$220 for a jumper is crazy omg”.

“These prices are insane,” another wrote.

“The prices knocked me off my feet,” commented another.

“Billie, please, we are in a financial crisis.”

“She can’t be serious.”

Billie Eilish jumpers will cost A$220 ($245) at her Australia concerts. Photo / TikTok
However, many fans were still filled with excitement to see the Bad Guy singer.

Ava Doyle, 18, told NewsWire she’d arrived with her friend Misti Fahy, 18, at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre at 11am on Tuesday to make sure she got a great spot to see her idol.

“It’s amazing, everyone is feeling amazing, hyped up but a bit tired sitting in the sun,” Doyle said.

“It felt right to come here early and to try to get to the front early.

“It’s such a great vibe”.

Doyle said she was enjoying to get to know other fans in the queue, as they ordered Uber Eats to see them through until gates opened at 4.30pm.

She said she was “so excited” to see the pop star on the first night of her national tour.

Maya Barbara, 17, told NewsWire that despite the heat, the lines weren’t that bad as she was happy to wait to see her favourite artist perform.

“We’re just sitting out the front, it’s really hot but we’re excited,” she said.

“We are so excited, I’ve been waiting my whole life.

“She’s [Billie Eilish] been first on my Spotify most played every year so I’m very excited [to] get to experience this.”

Eilish will also play four shows each in Sydney and Melbourne.

