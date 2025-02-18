Fans can grab a blue canvas belt for A$50, a Blohsh necklace for A$120, boxer briefs (a single pair) for A$50 or a set of three for A$90.

Billie Eilish, pictured with her brother Finneas, kicked off her Australian leg of the world tour in Brisbane on Tuesday. Photo / Getty Images

The most expensive item on the list is the tour hoodie, which will set fans back a whopping A$220.

While many fans were willing to shell out for the limited-edition items, others were shocked at the prices.

One wrote: “$220 for a jumper is crazy omg”.

“These prices are insane,” another wrote.

“The prices knocked me off my feet,” commented another.

“Billie, please, we are in a financial crisis.”

“She can’t be serious.”

Billie Eilish jumpers will cost A$220 ($245) at her Australia concerts. Photo / TikTok

However, many fans were still filled with excitement to see the Bad Guy singer.

Ava Doyle, 18, told NewsWire she’d arrived with her friend Misti Fahy, 18, at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre at 11am on Tuesday to make sure she got a great spot to see her idol.

“It’s amazing, everyone is feeling amazing, hyped up but a bit tired sitting in the sun,” Doyle said.

“It felt right to come here early and to try to get to the front early.

“It’s such a great vibe”.

Doyle said she was enjoying to get to know other fans in the queue, as they ordered Uber Eats to see them through until gates opened at 4.30pm.

She said she was “so excited” to see the pop star on the first night of her national tour.

Maya Barbara, 17, told NewsWire that despite the heat, the lines weren’t that bad as she was happy to wait to see her favourite artist perform.

“We’re just sitting out the front, it’s really hot but we’re excited,” she said.

“We are so excited, I’ve been waiting my whole life.

“She’s [Billie Eilish] been first on my Spotify most played every year so I’m very excited [to] get to experience this.”

Eilish will also play four shows each in Sydney and Melbourne.