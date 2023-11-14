Billie Eilish opened up in a new interview with Variety about life as a woman in the public eye. Photo / Getty Images

Billie Eilish has got candid in a new interview about her sexuality, body image and life in the public eye, admitting she’s “never felt like a woman”.

The 21-year-old pop superstar told Variety for their “Power of Women” issue that she has “never really felt desirable”, though she’s been relentlessly sexualised since she started out in music.

“Being a woman is just such a war, forever,” she told the magazine, recalling the “weird and upsetting” interest from the public in her sexuality, who she was dating and why she dressed the way she did.

“Especially being a young woman in the public eye. It’s really unfair.”

Eilish admitted, “I’ve never felt feminine. I have to convince myself that I’m, like, a pretty girl. I identify as she/her and things like that, but I’ve never felt like a girl.”

Elsewhere, she revealed that she’s attracted to women, saying, “I have deep connections with women in my life, the friends in my life, the family in my life. I’m physically attracted to them. But I’m also intimidated by them and their beauty and presence.”

The young popstar also spoke of being sexualised from a young age because of her body.

“I have big boobs. I’ve had big boobs since I was 9 years old, and that’s just the way I am. That’s how I look. You wear something that’s [slightly] revealing, and everyone’s like, ‘Oh, but you didn’t want people sexualise you?’ You can suck my a**! I’m literally a being that is sexual sometimes. F*** you!”

The pop star previously told Elle magazine she hid her body under baggy clothes as a teenager, feeling she had to “wear a big shirt” so as not to make other people “feel uncomfortable”.

“Nobody can have an opinion because they haven’t seen what’s underneath. Nobody can be like, ‘She’s slim-thick’, ‘She’s not slim-thick’, ‘She’s got a flat a**’, ‘She’s got a fat a**’. No one can say any of that because they don’t know.”

Ahead of turning 18, she spoke about embracing her body, saying, “I’m gonna be a woman. I wanna show my body. What if I want to make a video where I want to look desirable?”

But in June this year, she admitted that it was still “rough” dealing with negative comments.

“It’s tough, man,” she told British Vogue at the time. “Honestly, nobody can say anything about my body that I don’t have a stronger opinion about.”

Eilish admitted that her younger self might not be able to handle how “the internet talks about me now”, although she added, “I like myself more than I used to.”

“I’m more interested in how I feel than how they feel,” she said.

“But then also that might be a load of bulls***, because it still hurts my feelings like a son of a b*****.”