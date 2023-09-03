'I wouldn't cancel a show even if I was literally dying', she told her fans. Photo / Getty Images

'I wouldn't cancel a show even if I was literally dying', she told her fans. Photo / Getty Images

The show must go on for Billie Eilish.

The 21-year-old popstar did not let her Irish fans down on Friday night, even though she was feeling under the weather, reports Daily Mail.

The Ocean Eyes artist pushed through her Electric Picnic set in Laois, giving her all to the 50,000 people in attendance.

However, afterwards, the Grammy-winner shared a post on Instagram, which read: “Ireland. I am really, really sick and honestly, really suffering.”

Talking about her work ethic, she added: “You know me and you know that I wouldn’t cancel a show if I was like literally dying ... (this does feel pretty close tho lol) but the show must go on.”

“I will see you tonight,” the Bad Guy singer said.

Eilish asked the audience to “give me all that you’ve got, okay, because I can only do so much tonight.” Photo / AP

She then asked her fans for their support and consideration, concluding: “Please keep in mind that I am trying my best and I’m gonna need your help tonight. Go hard for me ;)”

In a clip shared by Leinster Express, the obviously-sick songstress sounded a little bit stuffy as she spoke into the microphone.

Eilish then asked the audience to “give me all that you’ve got, okay, because I can only do so much tonight.”

She then told them to bring up the energy by bouncing with her. “If I can do it, you can f**cking do it,” she said.

The Happier Than Ever singer opened the concert with You Should See Me In a Crown while jumping across the stage.

The pop star made headlines last week after being spotted flying economy.

A traveller who shared a video of the sighting on TikTok under the handle @williambossanova posted a video of what appeared to be the Lovely singer, on a flight.

Eilish was seated among the crowds in economy class. Although, she did get a window seat.

“Pov: you see Billie eilish for free,” the passenger wrote across the clip. “Still can’t believe wtf just happened,” they added in the caption.

The video has been viewed almost 1 million times and more than 700 comments. Some viewers said they would “die” or “cry” due to excitement over being so close to the celebrity.

‘You are so lucky,” one person commented, while another said they would “cry forever’ if they saw Eilish in person.