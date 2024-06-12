Pop stars Taylor Swift (left) and Billie Eilish are rumoured to be feuding. Photos / AP, Getty Images

Pop stars Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish are rumoured to be at odds, with sources claiming they are competing for the top spot on the music charts after their recent album releases.

Now one source has weighed in on the reported feud, claiming Swift isn’t bothered by Eilish’s “jealousy” and is too busy performing sold-out shows around the world.

It all began when Eilish appeared to take a subtle dig at her fellow artist, calling three-hour concerts “psychotic” and criticising musicians releasing multiple vinyl versions of the same album. Swift’s Eras Tour shows are famously three and a half hours long, while her most recent album has been released in several different vinyl formats, reports the Daily Mail UK.

Taylor Swift performs on The Eras Tour at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri in July 2023. Photo / Getty Images

A source close to Swift told the outlet “Taylor is unbothered by Billie’s continued subtle jabs because she is too busy selling out stadiums and travelling the world”.

“It is clear to her that Billie may have something against her and that it could stem from jealousy. Billie is new to the game compared to Taylor.”

The insider went on to claim that Eilish first targeted Swift over environmental issues, before “accusing” her of releasing three different versions of The Tortured Poets Department “to stay on top of the charts”.

“And now she is commenting about three-hour shows being ‘psychotic’... Billie should really focus on her own album and promoting that, instead of trying to tear down another female artist. She claims to be about female empowerment but does not walk the walk.”

Days earlier, another source accused Swift of rallying her fans to “take down” Eilish, claiming that she was behind a “vicious online campaign” against the younger artist.

Swift’s most recent album has topped the Billboard charts since April 19, when it was first released. She released two new editions of the album on May 17, the same day Eilish released the album Hit Me Hard and Soft.

Eilish’s manager Danny Rukasin reposted – and then deleted – a social media post accusing Swift of “doing everything to prevent other artists from shining”.

In March this year, Eilish called fellow musicians who release albums on collectible vinyl “wasteful”, telling Billboard the practice “ups the sales and ups the numbers and gets them more money... I find it really frustrating as somebody who really goes out of my way to be sustainable and do the best that I can and try to involve everybody in my team in being sustainable”.

She added: “It’s so wasteful and it’s irritating to me that we’re still at a point where you care that much about your numbers and you care that much about making money – and it’s all your favourite artists doing that [stuff].”