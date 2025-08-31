Advertisement
Copyright law: Kiwi TV and film directors forced to work overseas want changes to rules

Mitchell Hageman
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

Acclaimed Kiwi director Zoë McIntosh often heads across to Australia to find work, as local opportunities and funding are far and few between.

It’s no secret New Zealand makes some great film and TV, but increasing challenges facing the screen industry is driving Kiwi directors overseas and out of the business, leaving those remaining and entering the craft in tough positions.

Award-winning Kiwi director Zoë McIntosh says in all her years in

