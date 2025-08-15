Advertisement
Kiwis moving to Australia: Incomes, house prices and interest rates compared

Ben Leahy
Keitah Tuleitu with husband Patrick, daughters Elaena, 11, and Ella-Jay, 3, and pooch Breezy. Keitah moved to Sydney in 2016 and found the higher wages a boon before a curveball hit the family last year.

A Herald cost-of-living analysis shows Australian cities are generally a lot more affordable than ours. But as a Kiwi family living there tell Ben Leahy, it’s not all rosy.

Fat Aussie pay packs are still luring thousands of Kiwis across the Ditch each month, despite Australia’s higher house and rent

