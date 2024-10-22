Warning: Mentions sexual assault.
Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein is allegedly receiving treatment for chronic myeloid leukaemia while in jail on Rikers Island, sources have told media.
NBC reported that the mogul was diagnosed with a rare form of bone marrow cancer. Weinstein representative Craig Rothfeld told the media outlet there would be no further comments “out of respect for Mr Weinstein’s privacy.
It’s the latest in a string of health issues for the Miramax founder.
Weinstein was rushed to hospital, from prison, in September where he underwent emergency heart surgery.