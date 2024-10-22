Advertisement
Convicted Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein reportedly receiving treatment for bone marrow cancer in jail

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Harvey Weinstein appears in court in 2022. Photo / Getty Images

Warning: Mentions sexual assault.

Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein is allegedly receiving treatment for chronic myeloid leukaemia while in jail on Rikers Island, sources have told media.

NBC reported that the mogul was diagnosed with a rare form of bone marrow cancer. Weinstein representative Craig Rothfeld told the media outlet there would be no further comments “out of respect for Mr Weinstein’s privacy.

It’s the latest in a string of health issues for the Miramax founder.

Weinstein was rushed to hospital, from prison, in September where he underwent emergency heart surgery.

He was also hospitalised in July. The producer was diagnosed with Covid-19 and double pneumonia and admitted to Bellevue Prison Hospital where he was treated for “myriad of health conditions”.

Weinstein was hospitalised for 10 days in April after his 2020 rape conviction and 23-year sentence were overturned after the state Court of Appeals found “the trial court erroneously admitted testimony of uncharged, alleged prior sexual acts”.

At the time attorney Arthur Aidala told media Weinstein was a “train wreck health-wise”, with the producer experiencing cardiac problems, sleep apnoea, diabetes and eye issues.

In September, Weinstein, appearing in court in a wheelchair, pleaded not guilty to a new felony charge for sexual assault, which allegedly took place in 2006 at a Manhattan hotel.

Also that month, indecent assault charges in the UK were dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service due to no “realistic prospect of conviction”.

Weinstein is also facing two other charges, to which he pleaded not guilty, from an earlier indictment.

He remains in prison serving a 16-year sentence after being convicted in 2022 of raping an actress in Los Angeles in 2013.

Weinstein continues to deny any non-consensual sexual encounters.

A retrial of the overturned charges is scheduled to begin in November.

His film studio declared bankruptcy in 2018.

