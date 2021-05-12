Conspiracy theory: Did RuPaul actually come Downunder to film show?

Fans noted in the first episode RuPaul judged out of drag because their make-up artist, Raven, was in MIQ while filming. Photo / YouTube

Viewers of the Australasian instalment of RuPaul's Drag Race are questioning whether RuPaul herself was actually on set while filming the show.

With the internet coming to the conclusion that the shows main host, Rupaul was not actually on set.

This conspiracy theory can be traced back to TikToker Amber Tara. In the video she questions the strange editing of the show and wonders if RuPaul is actually there.

"I don't think he's actually there … So, who are they talking to when all this is happening," Tara said.

She isn't the only Drag Race fan who thinks this, with many of her followers agreeing.

"I thought this too!! Thought I was going mad" one Tik Tok user commented.

"I was wondering why his laughing seemed to not match the convos in a weird way," another wrote.

However many commentators have pointed out the film crew used in their series is different to those in the US seasons. With many people saying this is "literally how all New Zealand TV looks".

"You have to realise that this film crew isn't the same crew we're used to seeing work from. New Zealand TV and American TV are totally different" one person commented.

To fuel the fire while filming in New Zealand RuPaul didn't speak to media or do any promotion for the season.

Co-host and friend of Ru's Michelle Visage was spotted out and about while filming the show, making a trip over to Waiheke Island and stopping in to co-host ZM.

Australian Abbie Chatfield also weighed in to the conversation, sharing her thoughts on Tik Tok.

"There are no scenes where you see queens with Ru, first of all, the responses seem like part of a script, maybe?" she said.

"So, I've clocked three times now that queens have said 'I can't believe I'm talking to RuPaul right now', and that to me, that to me, says a producer has gone 'Alright, so we're gonna edit this because of Covid, obviously…'"

Art Simone who was the second queen to be eliminated also weighed in on the theory.

Just here to quash the rumours that RuPaul was green-screened onto set. There’s no way we would have the budget after we splurged on those beautiful cement cherubs 👼 — Art Simone (@ArtSimone) May 11, 2021

So there you have it, someone from the inside has confirmed RuPaul was not green screened.

•• You can catch RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under on TVNZ OnDemand.