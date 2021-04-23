Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Comedy legend David McPhail looks back on playing Muldoon, and why Ardern would be hard to satirise

11 minutes to read
David McPhail at his retirement home in Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

David McPhail at his retirement home in Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

Kurt Bayer
By:

NZ Herald reporter based in Christchurch

Kiwi comedy pioneer David McPhail, one half of the legendary duo McPhail and Gadsby, is frustrated to be living in a Christchurch retirement village. But he hasn't lost his sparkling sense of humour, or enjoyment

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.