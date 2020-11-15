Comedy for a good cause: Kiwi comedians team up for charity show

Kiwi comedians from Chris Parker to Eli Matthewson will take to the stage to bring kids Christmas cheer this year. Photo / Supplied

We all need a laugh after a year like 2020 - and this holiday season you can do it for a good cause.

Kiwi comedians are teaming up for a charity show to raise funds for the Kindness Collective Christmas Appeal to support families doing it tough this holiday season.

The star-studded show will be on Thursday, December 3 from 7pm at The Dogs Bollix in Auckland.

With Tim Batt as MC, comedians including James Roque, Chris Parker, Liv McKenzie, Natalie Samy, Ray O'Leary, Becky Umbers, and Eli Matthewson will take to the stage in what organisers say will be "a fabulous night of laughs".

Tickets are $25 and all proceeds from the show will go to the charity.

Christmas is meant to be the happiest time of year, but for Kiwis living in poverty or amid family violence it can be a time of increased stress, worry or debt - and 2020 has made things worse for a lot of families already doing it tough.

The Kindness Collective has helped bring Christmas cheer to families in need for the past seven years, from women's refuge groups to early childhood care centres.

They donate around 250 Christmas gifts to kids living in safe houses and refuges each year. Some of those kids have lived in cars and been homeless and these are the first presents they've received.

This year they're also supporting Nga Taonga Charitable Trust, with Christmas parties for 300 children at their seven ECE centres across South, Central and West Auckland.

And the Kindness Collective needs funds for 500 Christmas presents and for food vouchers for families this year, as well as for food parcels, decorations and entertainment for the Christmas parties.

You can buy a present or food and grocery vouchers for families via their website.