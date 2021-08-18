Comedian Sean Lock dies after battle with cancer aged 58

Sean Lock was "a true original, a wonderful comic" his friend and fellow comedian Bill Bailey said. Photo / Getty Images

British comedian Sean Lock has died after a private battle with cancer.

The award-winning stand-up comedian was known for his appearances on shows 8 Out of 10 Cats, QI and Have I Got News For You on Radio 4, the Telegraph UK reports.

Lock's agent confirmed the news.

Lock's fellow comedy stars have mourned the loss of their friend.

Bill Bailey wrote on Twitter: "It's heartbreaking to lose my dearest friend Sean Lock, he was a true original, a wonderful comic. All my thoughts are with his family."

Actor and comedian Jack Whitehall wrote: "So sad about Sean Lock. He was such a special comedian. One of the quickest, most naturally witty people I've ever worked with. Worlds a less funny place without him. RIP. "

A Tribute To Sean Lock https://t.co/3MFNL0SFjo via @YouTube — Jimmy Carr (@jimmycarr) August 18, 2021

Sean Lock died today. He is responsible for maybe the funniest four minutes on the internet: Carrot in a Box. You should really watch it.https://t.co/O2WbMTxrfV — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) August 18, 2021

Sean Lock was a brilliant writer, a phenomenal stand-up, a comedy genius. Our thoughts are with his family after this devastating news. We will miss him greatly. There was no-one like him. pic.twitter.com/qhji79K5V1 — 8 Out of 10 Cats (@8Outof10Cats) August 18, 2021

And comedian David Mitchell said he was "shocked and sad" to hear the news of Lock's death.

"It was always a privilege and inspiration to work with him. The world should have had many years of his hilarious creativity. RIP."

Jimmy Carr said the news was "brutal" in a tweet, and shared the song Keep Me In Your Heart by Warren Zevon.

"I loved him so much. I'm watching clips of him right now - laughing & crying. I'll miss him so much."

Lock said in 2010 that he was diagnosed with skin cancer aged 27 after years of working on a building site, prior to his career in comedy in 1990. According to reports, Lock died of a different form of cancer.

Lock is survived by his wife Anoushka Nara Giltsoff and his three children.