Comedian Pete Davidson rips into Chrissy Teigen on SNL over cyberbullying

Pete Davidson took a swing at Chrissy Teigen on Saturday Night Live. Video / NBC

Saturday Night Live funny man Pete Davidson has blasted actress Chrissy Teigen in the wake of her cyberbullying scandal.

On the SNL Weekend Update, Davidson took aim at the 35-year-old actress and entrepreneur, who has been widely criticised for comments she made to model and media personality Courtney Stodden.

"If there's one good thing about the pandemic, besides getting Chrissy Teigen out of our lives," Pete Davidson began.

The live audience can be heard responding with a few boos as well as cheers and laughter, but that didn't stop Davidson, who continued, saying, "I'm relieved."

The SNL clip later went viral on Twitter with thousands jumping online to have their say.

Some fans thought Davidson's comments were funny.

"This is great. I love Pete!" remarked one Twitter user.

"Pete is #21stCentury Gold. He Better be back Next Season," remarked another.

"Thank you for saying what we're all thinking about Ch**ssy Tei*en," exclaimed another supporter, while a few questioned the appropriateness of the comments.

"He's not wrong but he didn't have to say it," said one level-headed fan.

While another went further, showing disgust: "Considering the rather amazing heartfelt apology Chrissy Teigen put out, your "joke" was very unkind and petty; just middle-school mean."

Teigen, who is married to Grammy-winning singer John Legend, with whom she has two children, found that her apology was not enough to get herself out of the virtual hot water she suddenly found herself in.

The controversy was set in motion recently when Stodden, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, went public earlier with claims that Teigen had trolled them online and even told them to take their own life.

Stodden - who is also a singer/songwriter - accused Teigen, Joy Behar, and Courtney Love of sending them hateful messages on social media both publicly and in their DMs, and claimed none of the women have made any attempt to apologise for their alleged actions.

Stodden claimed "some of the worst treatment" they have received has been at the hands of other women.

They said: "[Chrissy] wouldn't just publicly tweet about wanting me to take 'a dirt nap' but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself. Things like, 'I can't wait for you to die'."

Teigen apologised after Stodden spoke out, taking to Twitter to tell Stodden she is "deeply sorry" for her past behaviour.

She wrote in a series of tweets: "Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bulls*** in front of the entire world. I'm mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention-seeking troll.

"I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that ... is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel. I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly. These were not my only mistakes and surely won't be my last as hard as I try but God I will try!!"

The public apology wasn't enough to save Teigen's reputation, however, forcing her to delete her social media accounts to end the online assault.

The blow to Teigen's reputation has also caused large damage to her career, with department store chain Bloomingdale's reportedly pulling out of hiring Teigen to host a promotional event.

The decision comes after Bloomingdale's parent company, Macy's, pulled Teigen's cookware line from shelves last week.