Comedian Arj Barker stopped a recent show in Melbourne to ask a breastfeeding mother and her newborn to leave, later stating that the baby was "disrupting" his performance. Photo / Getty Images

An American comedian performing a stand-up set at a comedy festival in Melbourne kicked out a breastfeeding mother and her baby from his show for “disrupting” his “train of thought” and has since stood by his divisive move.

Arj Barker, a California-born comedian, suddenly stopped to request the mother and her 7month-old baby to leave his Saturday night show at the Athenaeum Theatre for the Melbourne Comedy Festival.

He later stood by the decision, telling people that “the baby was disrupting my performance” and that he “politely told her the baby couldn’t stay”.

The comedian’s controversial decision prompted several attendees to walk out of the show and sparked a sensitive debate online as to whether a newborn baby should or can be excluded from similar spaces.

“(Barker) demanded my 7-month-old cousin - who relies on his mum for milk (life), my mother, and my Aunty’s friend (also a mum) to leave his show, claiming the (baby) was ‘ruining his train of thought’,” wrote Danielle, a relative of the mother and baby, on X.

The show took place at Melbourne's Athenaeum Theatre on Saturday night. Photo / Getty Images

“A woman has purchased a ticket for a night out with her sister and friend to laugh and enjoy herself, and you badger her and encourage her to leave and get a refund.

“With all the hatred and violence women are faced with, among the countless atrocities happening within the world today, I ask you to simply take a long, hard look at yourself.”

A man named David, who also attended the Saturday night show, spoke on 3AW Breakfast and said the baby was not doing anything to disrupt the comedian, especially in such a large crowd.

“The baby was just being a baby, it wasn’t doing anything above and beyond,” David said on the show.

“He stopped the show and said: ‘Can you take this baby outside?’

“The crowd wasn’t sure whether he was serious - but he was dead serious. It was unbelievably awkward.”

David said that eight women and a “fair few others” walked out in protest after the incident unfolded. A separate eye-witness report alleged that more than 30 people joined the mass walkout.

Barker issued a statement on Monday morning that doubled down on his actions, delivering a scathing rebuttal of attendees’ experiences and outlining how the baby was “disrupting” his performance.

Arj Barker has found much of his career success in Australia, pictured at the opening night of the Cracker Comedy Festival at the Metro Theatre on April 16, 2008 in Sydney. Photo / Getty Images

“The show is strictly age 15-plus as clearly stated on the ticket site. She had an infant with her. The baby was disrupting my performance,” Barker said.

“On behalf of the other 700 people who paid to see the gig, I politely told her the baby couldn’t stay. She thought I was kidding, which made the exchange a bit awkward.

“I felt bad about the whole situation and stated this on the night more than once. I offered her a refund. Theatre staff should not have seated a baby in my audience in the first place.”

Barker is originally from the United States - growing up in San Francisco - but has spent a lot of time in Australia and New Zealand as part of his career.

The comedian appeared in both seasons of HBO’s Flight of the Conchords, playing Bret and Jemaine’s blase friend Dave.

The last performance of his current show, Mine Field, in Melbourne was held at Athenaeum Theatre on April 21.