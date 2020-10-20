Comedian Alex Williamson glassed after trying to kick heckler in the face during failed show

Australia comedian Alex "Shooter:" Williamson had a glass thrown at him on stage after he launched into a vile tirade at a heckler who was talking during his set.

The 32-year-old was performing in Adelaide on the weekend when his attention was caught by a man "talking about his Jameson" instead of listening to his gig.

Williamson suddenly turned on the audience member, becoming violent and delivering a vicious personal spray.

"You were raised like a c***. I am glad [your parents] are f***ing dead so they didn't have to see their son evolve into such a f***ing useless sack of sh*t," Williamson yelled into the microphone to the audience member.

The heckler then responded to Williamson's rant, saying he hadn't laughed once during the set.

Comedian Alex "Shooter" Williamson was almost glassed after he launched a verbal tirade at an audience member for speaking during his set. Photo / Instagram

Williamson then demanded the man leave, saying his comedy was going above the heckler's head.

The comedian, who describes himself as "Australia's loosest bloke", then kicked the man's drink over.

"You open your mouth, you pay the f***ing price, c***," he said before he attempted to kick the man.

The heckler then tried to grab a chair and wave it in the air.

Audience members stepped in to stop the man getting on stage.

The heckler then threw three glasses at Williamson but missed.

It's not the first time Williamson has been involved in an on-stage dispute.

Williamson was involved in a similar dispute in March, 2020, during a performance at a pub near Sydney, when the chaos erupted. Photo / Shooter Williamson / Instagram

In March he stormed off stage to confront a heckler who had been talking throughout his show.

Williamson knocked the heckler's hat off before the man retaliated and hit him over the head with a beer bottle.

"You gonna glass me? You gonna glass me?" Williamson said.

The comedian then stormed off, finishing the bottle of beer and throwing it onto the stage as the crowd cheered.

"I just f***king skolled the glass he glassed me with," he said.