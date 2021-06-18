Coast listeners can tune into radio station on 96.4FM frequency right across Northland

Coast breakfast team Jason Reeves, Toni Street and Sam Wallace are now Northland-wide on 96.4FM. Photo / Supplied

A frequency change to Coast radio station will mean that listeners - from tomorrow - can pick it up across Northland without changing the dial.

It will require a single change to pick up the station, with Coast shifting to 96.4FM.

Once done, Coast fans in Kaitāia, Kaikohe and other locations around Northland will be able to join Coast's Whangārei listeners when tuning into New Zealand's "feel good" radio network.

The change means Coast's Whangārei listeners will need to change their dial, or the frequency preset in their car, from 106FM to 96.4FM - the new home of Coast in Northland.

Up till tomorrow, those cruising Northland have had to turn to different frequencies as they move around the area. It brings Coast's presenters, including breakfast team Toni Street, Jason Reeves and Sam Wallace, together in one place.

Another New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) radio network, The Hits, is also on the move for Far North listeners.

The Hits - with network breakfast hosts Jono and Ben and local Northland host Charmaine Soljak - will be broadcasting Northland-wide from Sunday on 95.6FM. The change means The Hits listeners from Kaitāia north should change The Hits frequency to 95.6FM.

This change means The Hits listeners travelling between Whangārei and Kaitāia and points further north won't have to change their frequency to keep listening.

NZME also publishes the Northern Advocate.

From Sunday - Coast Northland

Northland-wide 96.4FM

Russell 89.6FM

From Sunday - The Hits Northland

Northland-wide 95.6FM

Russell 106.1FM

Doubtless Bay 105.9FM