Christina Ricci files restraining order against husband after New Zealand holiday

Court documents have revealed Christina Ricci's claims of abuse during the family's Kiwi holiday. Photo / Getty

Actress Christina Ricci has revealed how she hid knives from her husband during a family holiday to New Zealand after he said he would only feel sorry for if she was "dismembered into small pieces".

The disturbing details emerged as the Addams Family star filed a restraining order against estranged husband James Heerdegen in a US court.

The court documents, obtained by celebrity website TMZ, contain allegations that Heerdegen repeatedly abused Ricci in front of their 6-year-old son and also include photos of Ricci's bruises as evidence.

Heerdegen's lawyer has responded by saying that his client "unequivocally denies" the claims of abuse and by promising to file their own restraining order, TMZ reports.

A judge granted the request and Heerdegen must now stay 100 yards from Ricci, can not visit their son and is allowed no contact with the family dog.

In her declaration to the court, Ricci wrote that the alleged abuse began shortly after she learned she was pregnant with their son Freddie in October 2013.

The couple were married in the same month.

Ricci wrote that she was "isolated" by the abuse, and told the court of how events on a family holiday to New Zealand led her to fear for her life, People magazine reported.

"I began to feel extremely isolated," Ricci said, describing how Heerdegen "said something that made me think" he "could kill me" on the trip here.

"He said the only way he could feel sorry for me is if I were dismembered into small pieces," Ricci wrote.

"That night I hid all the knives in the cabin where we were staying. I feared for my life and the life of our son. I slept in a separate bedroom with Freddie, and I locked the door."

Ricci visited New Zealand in 2018, appearing at the Armageddon festival where she met fans and hung out with Kiwi stars such as Cori Gonzalez-Macuer.

Ricci said that she eventually made the decision to leave her husband after he "brutally attacked" her in December 2019, allegedly beating and spitting at her and mocking her with pig noises.

She said her efforts in obtaining a divorce were slowed by Covid-19 lockdown in March last year and she found herself in lockdown with Heerdegen.

Christina Ricci and James Heerdegen seen in 2013, the year they married. Photo / Getty

Ricci wrote that she found herself "stuck in the house with a man who had physically and emotionally abused me", People reported.

Ricci added that Heerdegen allegedly "focused solely on punishing and terrorising me 24 hours a day" and she was afraid to sleep at night.

She provided details of an incident on June 2, where she alleges her husband "chased me through and out of the house" trying to stop her from calling police.

"He grabbed my wrists and hands, dragged me, and slammed my body into the fire pit we have in the yard," she wrote.

"I suffered cuts, bruising, and soreness of my hip, which still causes me pain today."

Photos of injuries to Ricci's hands and arms were included in the court documents, which were obtained by TM. Photo / TMZ

Weeks later, on June 25, Ricci alleges Heerdegen screamed at her, spat on her and threw coffee and a chair at her - all in front of their son.

Ricci was given an emergency protective order after that incident.

The documents also show that Ricci fears that her estranged husband will try and abduct their son and try and "humiliate and embarrass" her with recordings he made during the relationship.

Ricci filed for divorce in June of last year and is seeking sole custody of their son.

Heerdegen's lawyer Larry Bakman said his client "unequivocally denies all allegations of abuse made by Ms. Ricci as having occurred in 2020."

In a statement, Bakman said his client would be "filing a competing request for a domestic violence restraining order against Ms. Ricci detailing her abusive conduct fueled in part by alcohol and substance abuse".

"My client's allegations are supported by documentation written by Ms. Ricci reflecting her apologies for her abusive conduct, coupled with James' contemporaneous written accounts of Ms. Ricci's verbal, emotional and physical abuse.

"Mr. Heerdegen's papers will also reflect Ricci's attempts at coercive control through the use of the couple's six year old son," the statement read.

Christina Ricci has been granted a domestic violence restraining order against now-estranged husband James Heerdegen. They are pictured here in February 2019. Photo / Getty

"Unfortunately, Ms. Ricci has a propensity to utilise the child as a pawn in order to punish and control James.

"My client unequivocally denies Ms. Ricci's allegations of abuse either in 2020 and/or since the inception of the couple's marriage as claimed in Ricci's moving papers filed yesterday.

"Ricci's request for a domestic violence restraining order is nothing more than Ricci's latest attempt to control James and interfere in his relationship with the couple's son through the use of fabricated domestic violence allegations."