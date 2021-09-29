Chrissy Teigen's heartbreaking post one year on from miscarriage

Chrissy Teigen honoured her baby boy in an emotional Instagram post. Photo / Chrissy Teigen via Instagram

Chrissy Teigen has posted a heartbreaking tribute to her late son.

The model, 35, tragically lost Jack 20 weeks into her pregnancy last year, and on National Son Day in the US, Chrissy honoured her baby boy and admitted his premature death was "the greatest pain" imaginable.

The Chrissy's Court star - who has Luna, 5, and Miles, 3, with John Legend - says her son "came and went" to get her to take better "care" of herself and admitted the grieving process "hasn't started yet".

Alongside a picture of her crying in her hospital bed shortly after losing Jack, while being consoled by her All of Me hitmaker spouse - which she previously shared to help stop the stigma surrounding miscarriages - Teigen wrote on Instagram: "and to the son we almost

had. a year ago you gave me the greatest pain I could ever imagine to show me I could survive anything, even if I didn't want to. i didn't get to take care of you but you came and went to get me to love myself and take care of myself because our bodies are precious and life is a miracle. they told me it would get easier but yeah, that hasn't started yet. mom and dad love you forever. [sic]"

The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover star also made sure to post about Miles on National Son Day.

She captioned a series of photographs of the tot: "c*** if he grows up and sees I posted for

daughter's day and not son's, will he be mad? are these going to be the grievances our kids have?? anyhow I love you so much, son!! [sic]"

Teigen and Legend shared the devastating news of their loss in October last year.

Part of their lengthy statement at the time read: "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough."

Need support?

If you think you may be having a miscarriage, contact your lead maternity carer - this may be a midwife or your GP. Alternatively, call Healthline free on 0800 611 116, or visit your local Urgent Medical Centre or hospital

Visit the Miscarriage Support website or join the Facebook group .

Visit the Sands website . Sands supports parents and families who have experienced the death of a baby.