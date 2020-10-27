Chrissy Teigen explains her decision to share intimate photos after miscarriage

Chrissy Teigen, the model and wife of musician John Legend, has explained in a message to fans her decision to share intimate photos taken after suffering a miscarriage. Photo / Supplied

Chrissy Teigen has defended her decision to share intimate photos taken after she suffered a miscarriage.

Last month the month revealed that she and husband John Legend lost their baby, who they had named Jack.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before," she wrote on Instagram at the time, alongside black and white photos.

"We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough."

Following the miscarriage, Teigen took a break from social media - returning today with a heartbreaking blog post, explaining her decision to document her pregnancy loss.

"I had asked my mom and John to take pictures, no matter how uncomfortable it was," she wrote on the website Medium.

"I explained to a very hesitant John that I needed them, and that I did NOT want to have to ever ask. That he just had to do it. He hated it. I could tell."

"But I knew I needed to know of this moment forever. And I absolutely knew I needed to share this story."

Teigen, who has two children with Legend, then defended the backlash she received for sharing the intimate photos.

"I cannot express how little I care that you hate the photos," she said, addressing the reaction.

"How little I care that it's something you wouldn't have done. I lived it, I chose to do it, and more than anything, these photos aren't for anyone but the people who have lived this or are curious enough to wonder what something like this is like."

Teigen concluded the blog by saying she has finally found some comfort in the memory of her son Jack.

"People say an experience like this creates a hole in your heart," she wrote.

"A hole was certainly made, but it was filled with the love of something I loved so much. It doesn't feel empty, this space. It feels full."

Where to get help:

• For support for bereaved parents visit sands.org.nz

• 0800 543 354 (0800 LIFELINE) or free text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)

• https://www.lifeline.org.nz/services/suicide-crisis-helpline

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757 or TEXT 4202

• NATIONAL ANXIETY 24 HR HELPLINE: 0800 269 4389