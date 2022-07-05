The Thor star's wife, father and three kids are part of the movie and were spotted on set. Picture / Media Mode

Chris Hemsworth has been spotted looking almost unrecognisable while filming the new Mad Max movie in Sydney's south.

The Thor star had replaced his blonde wig for a bushy, long red-haired version – which featured a thick beard as he shot scenes for the Fury Road prequel, Furiosa, in Kurnell.

Hemsworth, 38, also appeared to sport a prosthetic nose.

His family – including wife Elsa Pataky, their twin sons Tristan and Sasha, 8, daughter India Rose, 10, and his father, Craig Hemsworth, 67 – were all on set and appeared to be taking part in the film.

The family was pictured walking through a large crowd of extras, many in full Mad Max-style costume, including leather bikie gear, dusty and tattered clothing and dramatic body paint.

Australian actors Angus Sampson and Ian Roberts were also spotted on set during filming.

Director George Miller previously explained that the latest instalment in the post-apocalyptic franchise will be a "saga" – told over a 15-year period – focusing on the origin story of a young Imperator Furiosa, who is played by The Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy.

Furiosa was originally portrayed by Charlize Theron in 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road.

It's not yet been announced what Hemsworth's role in the prequel film will be.

Hemsworth on the set of Mad Max Furiosa. Picture / Media Mode

He was alongside then-Premier Gladys Berejiklian in 2019 when it was announced that the franchise would be filmed in New South Wales, bringing around $350 million to the economy while creating 850 local jobs, making it the biggest film made in the state.

"Chris, who's made Australia his home, he's a global superstar and works here in NSW, and I couldn't feel prouder about him and his generation of actors that are really continuing to put Australia on the map," Berejiklian said at the time.

Furiosa is scheduled for release in May 2024.