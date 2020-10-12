Chris Hemsworth holidaying with Taika Waititi at Lord Howe Island

Chris Hemsworth has reunited with Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi during a holiday to Lord Howe Island with his brothers Luke and Liam. Photo / Instagram

Kiwi director Taika Waitit is holidaying with Thor: Ragnarok star Chris Hemsworth.

The pair shared a selfie alongside Hemsworth's younger brother Liam at Lord Howe Island, east of the New South Wales coast.

Hemsworth was also seen jumping off a jetty and diving into the water with his children and their friends.

Hemsworth and Waititi's reunion on the island comes after he directed the former Home and Away star in the third Thor film, Thor: Ragnorok, in 2017.

Taika is set to direct the fourth installment, called Thor: Love and Thunder, with Chris to reprise his role as the God of Thunder and Natalie Portman as Dr Jane Foster.

While on holiday, Hemsworth used his Instagram snaps to implore his Aussie followers to travel within the country and help communities hit hard by the travel restrictions brought on by the pandemic.

"Obviously not everyone is able to travel at the moment, but once it's safe to do so let's support our fellow Aussies by taking a holiday at home in @Australia."

He continued: "@visitlordhoweisland is one of the most sustainable destinations in the world with only a few hundred visitors allowed at any one time."

"This paradise is home to one of the most unique ecosystems in the world, but like many small communities, it relies on tourism."