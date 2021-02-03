Chris Cornell's widow Vicky on keeping his music and memory alive: 'He gave with all his heart'

Legendary rocker Chris Cornell's wife Vicky is managing the release of his posthumous cover album. Photo / Getty Images

Before his death in 2017, rock legend Chris Cornell was working on a tribute album to his idols No One Sings Like You Anymore.

The Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman died at the age of 52 following a Soundgarden concert in Detroit.

His wife Vicky oversaw the album's release in December 2020 - and now she says it won't be the last we'll hear of his unreleased music.

Radio Hauraki's Tracey Donaldson spoke to the rocker's widow on air yesterday.

"This is Volume One and basically he chose the first bunch for this album, and the other one is Part 2," Vicky told the radio host.

"What makes it so special is that he actually mastered it and sequenced it on his own, this was finished and ready to go. It just means so much more, you know."

The release of the album over the Christmas holidays was timely, Vicky said.

"This year was difficult for everybody. Just missing him so much, and wishing he was here and thinking god, he'd be writing songs about this ... I felt like it was an amazing time to give back, and to also have him around for the holidays. You know, I hope I was able to give something back to them (the fans) for everything they've given to us."

Putting together a video for Chris's cover of Guns'N'Roses' Patience was "gut-wrenching", she said.

"It sounds like a great idea when you say it, and then suddenly you have to do it. My kids sat with me at the table and we opened up boxes of photographs and stuff, and just started going through, and remembering him and talking about him, and choosing them. And then, you know, I'd fall apart.

"It was really hard in some ways, but super cathartic in others. It was a special project that came together and it was kind of fun doing it with our children."

And the couple's 16-year-old daughter Toni is carrying on the family name as a singer.

"It seems like she's following him in that way," Vicky said.

"I think that bond she had with him around music, she continues to pour her heart out with it, for him. It's bittersweet but I also think it's healing for her."

Chris Cornell died in 2017 after playing at a show in Detroit. Photo / Supplied

It's one way the family is keeping his memory alive, as Vicky said it's important that Chris is remembered "as a man" and not just an entertainer.

"Undeniably I think as one of the greatest voices of all time, one of the greatest writers of his time, he was an incredible entertainer and performer, but above and beyond he was a man whose family was the most important thing to him.

"He gave with all his heart and it means a lot to me that people know him not just for his music, but for his words, his meaning. It's not just like 'here's a guy with a voice that can shatter glass', or just about his hard-rock story. Chris's story is about all of him."

The grief still catches her unawares, Vicky said. She'll be driving home from the supermarket and one of Chris's songs will come on the radio.

"It's hard to do this in the public eye, the tragic loss. But the support and the love that comes from his fans, there are moments when I break down."

But amongst it all, it's the happy memories that are most important to her - like the moment she met the music legend in Paris.

"I was living in Paris, I was a publicist, and I got a call, because I would work with his management company alot, with other artists they had. And I got a call about Audioslave, and I was like 'oh my gosh'," she recalled.

"But we met, and that was how met, when he came to Paris with Audioslave, launching their first album.

"It was really super special."

The digital album is out now, with the physical album due to hit stores on March 19.

You can listen to the full interview with Tracey Donaldson on Radio Hauraki here.