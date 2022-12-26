Cher hints at engagement to boyfriend Alexander Edwards, 36

Cher has sparked rumours she's engaged to her new boyfriend, Alexander Edwards. Photo / Getty Images

The image of a large pear-cut diamond has sent Cher fans into a frenzy with many speculating the 76-year-old music icon has gotten engaged to her boyfriend, Alexander “AE” Edwards, 36.

Sharing a photo of the generously proportion stone in a box held by Edwards to Twitter, Cher captioned the image: ““THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER, A.E.”

According to The Sun, sources told Radar Online recently that Cher has plans to wed the 36-year-old music executive who she met at Paris fashion week a few months ago.

The source said: “Cher is head over heels in love.

“She knows she doesn’t have much time left anymore to find ‘the one’ and after two failed marriages and countless disastrous boyfriends, this could be her LAST chance and she isn’t going to let it pass her by.

“Of course, her friends are worried. Whenever there is a 40-year and $400 million gap between two people, you have concerns!”

Cher and Alexander Edwards in Los Angeles in November. The pair met at Paris fashion week a few months ago. Photo / Getty Images

The singer has also spoken about her relationship with Edwards in response to a fan question on Twitter.

“He’s 36 & In [the] End He Came after me, Till [sic] we met in the middle. He’s [the] Consistent one, I’m The Skittish one,” she wrote.

“We love each other …. LADIES NEVER GIVE UP.”

But when fans asked Cher about her latest post of her new suspected engagement ring, she was coy in her response.

“Wait wait wait hold uppp! Is that a diamond ring or a ring with diamonds? What does it mean?” asked one follower while another commented: “OMG did he propose to you? Mama lovely.”

Cher replied that she “posted [the photo] cause his nails are so cool”.

She also recently responded to a fan asking if she was planning to get married again.

“Just saw an article that your [sic] thinking about getting married. Hope you get some good advice from your friends and don’t jump to [sic] quick.

“Hope you make the right decision.”

The singer responded: “No … I’VE BEEN MARRIED THAT’S WHY I CHANGED MY NAME TO CHER. NOT EASY. SEEMS COURT FROWNS. You must prove [people] can recognise you with that name. Bingo.”