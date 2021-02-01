Channel 7 confirms it dumped The Chase host Andrew O'Keefe after assault charges

Andrew O'Keefe, presenter of the Australian spinoff of The Chase, will face court on Thursday on at least one count of (DV) common assault. Photo / Seven West Media

Channel 7 has dumped troubled game show host Andrew O'Keefe, the network has confirmed.

O'Keefe, 49, was arrested and charged on the weekend over an alleged domestic assault on his partner in Sydney's east.

A Channel 7 spokesperson told news.com.au: "Seven is obviously very concerned to read the reports regarding Andrew O'Keefe. Seven has had a 17-year relationship with Andrew across a number of programmes, although he is no longer with the network.

"As this is a police matter before the courts, we cannot comment further.

"The programme hosted by Andrew, The Chase Australia, is not currently in production. The programme is produced for Seven by ITV Studios Australia. Production will resume soon and a decision about who will host future series is still to be made."

According to TV Blackbox, O'Keefe's contract with Channel 7 finished at the end of 2020.

The TV personality was charged with common assault after he allegedly assaulted his partner, Dr Orly Lavee, at an apartment in Randwick in the early hours of Sunday morning.

An interim apprehended violence order was granted on behalf of Dr Lavee.

O'Keefe charged

According to The Daily Telegraph, police will allege O'Keefe punched Lavee in the face, pulled her hair, kicked her in the back of her legs and spat on her.

O'Keefe is due to face Waverley Local Court on Thursday and a source told The Daily Telegraph The Chase host will be defending the charge.

Who will replace O'Keefe on The Chase?

Annette Sharp from The Sunday Telegraph claimed Rove McManus was in talks with Channel 7 to take over as host of The Chase.

Rove McManus is tipped as a possible replacement for O'Keefe. Photo / Supplied

The article included a quote from a Channel 7 spokesperson that was provided on Saturday (before O'Keefe was charged by police) which said: "Andrew O'Keefe has been a valued member of the Seven on-air family for many years and he continues to appear as host of The Chase Australia."

Obviously, that's no longer the case.

Grant Denyer has also been floated as a potential replacement for O'Keefe.

