Celine Dion's sister has shared an update on her battle with an incurable neurological condition. Photo / Getty Images

Celine Dion's sister has shared an update on her battle with an incurable neurological condition. Photo / Getty Images

Celine Dion’s sister Claudette has given a sobering update on the star’s condition after her stiff person syndrome diagnosis last year.

The Canadian singer was forced to cancel her world tour earlier this year due to her battle with rare neurological condition, and now Claudette has revealed she is being cared for by their other sister, Linda.

She told Le Journal de Montreal: “We can’t find any medicine that works, but having hope is important.

“I honestly think that she mostly needs to rest. She always goes above and beyond [when performing], she always tries to be the best and top of her game.

“At one point, your heart and your body are trying to tell you something. It’s important to listen to it.”

Dion has been “listening to the top researchers in the field of this rare disease as much as possible”, hoping to one day find a treatment that will enable her to perform again.

What is stiff person syndrome?

Dion’s condition is very rare, affecting just one in every one million people, and is an incurable neurological condition that causes involuntary muscle spasms.

She was forced to cancel her world tour in May, having previously postponed performances after going public with the diagnosis last December to her “tremendous disappointment”.

“I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100 per cent,” she told her fans via Instagram at the time.

“Even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again. I want you all to know, I’m not giving up … and I can’t wait to see you again!’

The singer’s fans assured her that she should prioritise her wellbeing, with one writing: “We love you Celine, take good care of yourself.”

The condition causes muscles to tense and can leave sufferers seemingly frozen and locked into rigid positions, unable to talk or walk.

There’s no known cure for the condition, but some treatments can slow its progress.

Dion opened up about the diagnosis in December, revealing that the spasms “affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to”.

“I have a great team of doctors working alongside me to help me get better and my precious children who are supporting me and giving me help. I’m working hard with my sports medicine therapist every day to build back my strength and my ability to perform again but I have to admit it’s been a struggle.

“All I know is singing, it’s what I’ve done all my life and it’s what I love to do the most.”

The star tearfully told fans that she misses performing on stage but could not give “100 per cent ... right now”.

“For me to reach you again, I have no choice but to concentrate on my health at this moment, and I have hope that I’m on the road to recovery.

“This is my focus, and I’m doing everything I can to recuperate. I want to thank you so much for your wishes and love and support on my social media. This means a lot to me.

“Take care of yourselves. Be well. I love you guys so much and I really hope I can see you again real soon.”