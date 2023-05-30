Celine Dion is taking time off to focus on her health and promises she will tour again. Photo / Getty Images

Celine Dion announced she was cancelling a series of tour dates last week and now a source has given fans an update on her health.

The 55-year-old singer recently cancelled all of her scheduled tour dates through April 2024, after being diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological disease that causes spams - but a source has revealed the star is determined she will tour again.

“Right now she’s focusing on her health,” the source told People magazine. “She couldn’t keep postponing shows - it wasn’t fair to the fans.”

Dion recently apologised to her fans after cancelling a string of concerts in Europe.

The statement on her website read: “As the world has emerged from the pandemic, Celine has continued to be treated for a diagnosed medical condition that prevents her from performing. Celine is working hard on her recovery.

“We do have every hope that someday soon, Celine will be able to come to all of these cities in Europe to perform for her amazing fans, but that time is simply not now.

“Celine’s medical team continues to evaluate and treat the condition.”

Dion also addressed the cancellations on Twitter.

However, she insisted that she wouldn’t give up on her touring ambitions. The It’s All Coming Back to Me Now hitmaker – who was set to kick off her European tour in Amsterdam in August - tweeted: “I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again... and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything until I’m really ready to be back on stage... I’m not giving up… and I can’t wait to see you again! – Celine xx.”

Dion revealed she was diagnosed with SPS - which causes sufferers’ muscles to uncontrollably seize up and can leave people unable to walk or talk - in December last year and while many speculated it would be the end of her career, a neurologist suggested that may not be the case.

Dr Satonsh Kesari, of Providence Saint John’s Health Centre in Santa Monica, spoke to Hollywood Life, last year stating there are many treatments Dion can partake in to help her and believes she “will be able to sing again”.

“I don’t want to say we can take away 100 per cent of the symptoms, but we can make them improve significantly,” he said.



