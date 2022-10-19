Courtenay Louise can barely breath she's so shocked. Photo / TVNZ

REVIEW:

"It's a bit of an awkward vibe at the flat," Cam Mansel kicks off the episode with a statement that gives me flashbacks.

Is it awkward because someone's boyfriend stays 5 nights a week and doesn't pay rent? Did someone eat someone else's cheese? Did the hot water run out? What's the tea?

None of the above. Turns out it's awkward because Joel Rindelaub and Jesse Tuke can't find any common ground. "Do you have coffee?" Tuke asks the scientist, who bluntly replies, "no."

"Do you like coffee?" the sports commentator asks to which he receives yet another, "no."

"Just be my friend!" Jesse Tuke to Joel Rindelaub probably. Photo / TVNZ

This continues for what feels like 10 years and it's equally hilarious as it is awkward but that's what we have come to love about Rindelaub. He is the awkward mate lurking in the corner. But nowhere near as awkward as the guy in your DMs who absolutely doesn't understand the concept of being left on seen.

It's a role he continues to portray in the charity challenge, which happens to be the most entertaining of the season. Yes, that's right, the waterslide is back. I've got my togs, got my goggles, and I'm ready to party, or whatever Rindelaub says.

But before he can show off his kiwi backyard summer vacay skills, Elvis Lopeti beats him to the slip and slide. He gives nothing but main character energy as he cartwheels and sassily slides down the waterslide.

They came, they saw, they served. Photo / TVNZ

After being shown up by the dancer, it's finally Rindelaub's turn, and he takes a minute to "lube" himself up before going down the slide in such a way that for a moment I genuinely believe science is sexy.

Thankfully, before I can get too deep in my feelings, Ron Cribb takes out the win by having such an aggressive slide he leaves skiddys in the dirt, "I wasn't worried about style, I just thought I'd smash some meters."

Cribby was absolutely reliving his glory days sliding across the grass.

Ron Cribb left skiddy's in the dirt. Photo / TVNZ

As it turns out he is tied with Mansel so the two split the $5000 prize money between their charities, Music Helps for the radio host and Stand For Charity and Odice for Cribb.



On to the individual face-off we go and the siblings – Lopeti, Mansel and Siobhan Marshall, plus their weird uncle, Rindelaub, stick together, resulting in a big win for Marshall, who not only gets to decide who goes up for elimination but also bags herself some Maccy D's.

Clearly, hosts Bree Tomasel and Matt Chisholm are feeling kind, though and give everyone a cheeky bag from the golden arches.

Back at the dysfunctional flat, Tuke escapes another blunt chat with Rindelaub by sneaky linking with Marshall. Was it a better chat than the one he would have with the scientist?

No, because the actress breaks the news she's putting up his two alliance buddies, Cribb and Courtenay Louise.

Mid chicken nuggets and Siobhan Marshall breaks the news to Courtenay Louise shes going up for elimination. Photo / TVNZ

Tuke tells the confession cam it's his "worst nightmare" and instead of warning his pals, he decides to bypass the drama and make a b-line for some chicken nuggets.

As the navigator, it's his prerogative. He can do whatever he wants.

Marshall gets back from her chat with Tuke and sits down Louise telling her she has the target on her back. Will Louise try the crocodile tears again?

Honestly, I had money on it, but she surprises me, "I could have fought and like begged in that moment…" Louise tells the confession cam "but in all honestly, I felt for her."

And while everyone is having a deep and meaningful chat in the flat lounge, Mansel is like your drunk mate who runs off halfway through the night, "Chicken nuggets isn't just my friends, chicken nuggets is my family," he tells the confession cam.

Cam Mansel prays to the chicken nugget god. Photo / TVNZ

It's giving me Saturday night energy.

At the elimination, Marshall decides to put up Ron Cribb who is competing for Stand For Children and Inga Tuigamala's charity Odice - Alliance Health Plus against Courtenay Louise who is competing for I Am Hope.

It's a strength endurance challenge and Louise admits she has no chance but she puts everything she has into it anyway, if not for the win, to have the chance to take out Marshall later.

There is nothing scarier than a woman scorned.

Courtenay Louise and Ron Cribb have their time in the elimination arena. Photo / TVNZ

Louise's block tower falls in a devastating blow making her the celeb going home. It all looks very upsetting and I'm sure the Shorty Street star is about to break down in tears but then something magical happens.

It's become a recurring theme in the elimination battles, and it's happened again.

Karen O'Leary stands up, "hey sorry Matt, I'm really sorry, can I just butt in for a second," she says, I know what's about to happen and I'm praying to the chicken nugget gods it doesn't.

"I've watched Courtenay be one of the strongest, most amazing competitors" she starts before making an admission that has Louise almost falling to the floor, "It would be wrong, completely wrong for me to continue in this competition and for her not to because she is a real leader."

Louise begins shaking her head, "no, no no," she sobs.

Karen O'Leary has revealed she will go home instead of the Shorty Street actress. Photo / TVNZ

"You should be here longer," O'Leary tells her friend. Host Matt Chisholm confirms O'Leary is leaving the game instead of Louise, and it's all very touching but one person is not feeling the love.

Dame Susan Devoy, "I think it sucks, you know, we've got rules for a reason," she says, "I don't agree with it."

Celebrity Treasure Island airs weekly, Mon-Wed, 7.30pm on TVNZ2 and TVNZ +.