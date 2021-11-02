Celebrity Treasure Island: A legendary elimination and our final three

Shelford comforted Swart as she felt the pressures of the game. Photo / TVNZ

We made it to the semi-final baby!

Lance Savali finally told Chris Parker that ex-contestant Richie Barnett gave him his clue and they did a little dancey dance as they realised they have quite the advantage.

At tonight's first challenge, teammates Edna Swart and Buck Shelford had a sweet moment as they complemented one another and even embraced in a hug a far cry from a couple of days ago when they tried to eliminate each other.

"She's like my daughter, needs a kick up the ass sometimes." Shelford laughed.

The last four celebs are split into two teams, Savali and Parker vs Swart and Shelford. Photo / TVNZ

For this challenge, host Matt Chisholm did what he does best and made the celebs complete a bunch of activities like puzzles before they got to the real deal which was lighting a fire and burning an eel (no, not a real one) the first team whose flames reach the top of the eel would win.

It was neck and neck for the majority of the challenge but in an encouraging turn of events, Shelford and Swart took out the win.

"How?" Savali told the confession cam, absolutely gobsmacked by the win, and when Parker kept saying they only won by a split second, Shelford had the best response, "Get a life."

Yeah, you tell 'em Shelford.

Back at camp, Savali was trying to strike a deal with Swart and Shelford, asking to see their clue but they weren't having a bar of it. Shelford, absolutely fed up with the youngsters, even pulled the finger at Savali but it was lighthearted … I think.

So off the teams went to their next challenge for the day, full of balancing beams and something that looked like a game ball machine that sits in your local fish and chip shop.

Swart wasn't confident she and Shelford would win this time.

Things got heated, Savali and Shelford ended up running into each other on one of the beams and then decided to help each other across in what looked like a very graceful and gentle switcharoo.

Uncle Buck and Savali in a very graceful swapsie. Now that's some good sportsman ship. Photo / TVNZ

Somewhere along the way, poor Shelford tripped over and immediately everyone turned around, Savali was very worried but Shelford wasn't.

"I know everybody was feeling a little bit sorry for me and wanted to stop the game but I just said carry on," he said.

They don't build them like Buck Shelford anymore.

Finally, Parker and Savali took out the win and earned themselves a spot in the final. Swart and Shelford would have to face off in an elimination round, with one of them going home.

Swart, who has had a brilliant game face during the competition, broke down at the realisation, "I know this is a game but you can't help but like..." she walked off sobbing.

Shelford knew exactly what to do and gave her a cuddle "Don't let this old man beat ya, aye."

Which made her giggle. The softer side of Swart earned her a few fans, with Parker saying "yeah, I'm kind of falling in love with Edna."

Honestly, same.

Shelford and Swart had a heart-to-heart, with each promising to give one another their clues if they go home, they even shook on it, so no backsies now.

While Parker and Savali waved them off and then broke out in a dance, Savali, a dancer himself, had the groove but Parker, bless his soul, really had the white man dance going on as we were loving it. It was absolutely what CTI has been missing this whole time.

The elimination round was all about endurance, ex-captain and All Black legend, Buck Shelford and Boss Babe Edna Swart had to cling on to a pole for dear life, the first to fall was eliminated.

I'm crying just looking at the endurance challenge. Photo / TVNZ

"I'm nervous facing someone like Buck because I know how strong he is in the mind," Swart told the confession cam while Shelford seemed completely at ease.

"I am holding on to the pole like a koala bear," he joked.

After what I'm sure felt like an eternity but was actually an impressive three minutes and 43 seconds, Shelford dropped to the ground and Swart won her place as the only female in the final.

Yas queen.

Our final three, Savali, Parker and Swart celebrate. Photo / TVNZ

The moment, however, was a tough one, Swart's heart was being pulled in two directions, "You'd think when Buck dropped I'd be over the moon but I wasn't. It was kind of relief, but I was sad" she told the confession cam, "I've come to really love Buck."

In a sweet farewell, Shelford said he would absolutely do Celebrity Treasure Island all over again … but only with oldies.

In his exit interview, he looked chuffed at the thought of going home to his wife and also made good on his promise to Swart leaving a package for her.

Buck Shelford was the oldest celeb ever to be on the show and he did not disappoint. What a legend. Photo / TVNZ

She was shocked when she unrolled not one, but three clues, "How did he do it? Buck you are a bloody legend aren't you."

"I'm gonna need everything to beat these two bastards," Swart smirked to the confession cam.

Come back tomorrow for the ultimate, and final recap when we find out our 2021 winner of Celebrity Treasure Island.

