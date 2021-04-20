Celebrities react to Derek Chauvin's conviction for the death of George Floyd

George Floyd murder trial: Jury finds Derek Chauvin guilty of murder. Video / Sky News

Derek Chauvin is a convicted murderer after a jury found him guilty on all counts of the death of black man George Floyd.

The former police officer kneeled on Floyd's neck for nine minutes and Floyd died despite his cries of "I can't breathe". His death sparked protests across the globe and a resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Today's verdict has been hailed by many as a step in the right direction and people took to streets across the US to celebrate the news.

A person reacts to the guilty verdict of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington. Photo / Getty Images

A number of celebrities and famous figures also took to social media to express their thoughts on the verdict.

Former US president Barack Obama issued a statement on his and his wife's behalf, saying the jury "did the right thing" but more is required.

"True justice requires much more," Obama wrote. "Michelle and I send our prayers to the Floyd family, and we stand with all those who are committed to guaranteeing every American the full measure of justice that George and so many others have been denied."

Today, a jury did the right thing. But true justice requires much more. Michelle and I send our prayers to the Floyd family, and we stand with all those who are committed to guaranteeing every American the full measure of justice that George and so many others have been denied. pic.twitter.com/mihZQHqACV — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 20, 2021

Singer Katy Perry also tweeted about the verdict, with a short message directed at George Floyd.

rest in JUSTICE George Floyd ♥️ — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) April 20, 2021

Singer and actress Mandy Moore said the verdict was "some semblance of justice".

Guilty. Guilty. Guilty. Thank god. Thank you to the jurors for doing their job and helping to enact some semblance of justice in this case. Praying for George Floyd and his loved ones. #BlackLivesMatter — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) April 20, 2021

Numerous other celebrities also took to Twitter to express their relief over the verdict.

Justice. Sending love to George Floyd’s family and friends. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 20, 2021

This verdict does not bring back Mr Floyd. But justice is truth. — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) April 20, 2021

The evidence of our eyes met at last by accountability in the eyes of justice. #DerekChauvinTrial — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) April 20, 2021

The jury's verdict delivers accountability for Derek Chauvin, but not justice for George Floyd. Real justice for him and too many others can only happen when we build a nation that fundamentally respects the human dignity of every person. https://t.co/JyJFztQbDu — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) April 20, 2021

A guilty #verdict. But this fight for justice is not over. We have a lot of work to do. There is more fight ahead of us. But RIGHT NOW please take CARE of yourself. And let’s take care of each other. Prayers and love to the family of #GeorgeFloyd. — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) April 20, 2021

The fight for justice must continue. There is still so much work that needs to be done to create equitable systems. George Floyd should still be alive today. I’m praying for his family and friends 🙏🏼



Art: nikkolas_smith (IG) pic.twitter.com/RYRvYgrFff — camila (@Camila_Cabello) April 20, 2021

Rest peacefully George Floyd. pic.twitter.com/BImLK3O0Ja — Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) April 20, 2021

US president Joe Biden also addressed the verdict in a speech, where he called it a "step in the right direction".

"It was a murder in the full light of day, and it ripped the blinders off for the whole world to see"



US President Joe Biden reacts to the conviction of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd https://t.co/GXjleq8spO pic.twitter.com/oAhogiO4hq — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) April 20, 2021

"We can't stop here," Biden declared, speaking from the White House.

Bail was revoked for Chauvin and he was led from the court in handcuffs today.

He will be sentenced in eight weeks.