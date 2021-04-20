Celebrities react to Derek Chauvin's conviction for the death of George Floyd

Derek Chauvin is a convicted murderer after a jury found him guilty on all counts of the death of black man George Floyd.
The former police officer kneeled on Floyd's neck for nine minutes and Floyd died despite his cries of "I can't breathe". His death sparked protests across the globe and a resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Today's verdict has been hailed by many as a step in the right direction and people took to streets across the US to celebrate the news.
A number of celebrities and famous figures also took to social media to express their thoughts on the verdict.
Former US president Barack Obama issued a statement on his and his wife's behalf, saying the jury "did the right thing" but more is required.
"True justice requires much more," Obama wrote. "Michelle and I send our prayers to the Floyd family, and we stand with all those who are committed to guaranteeing every American the full measure of justice that George and so many others have been denied."
Singer Katy Perry also tweeted about the verdict, with a short message directed at George Floyd.
Singer and actress Mandy Moore said the verdict was "some semblance of justice".
Numerous other celebrities also took to Twitter to express their relief over the verdict.
US president Joe Biden also addressed the verdict in a speech, where he called it a "step in the right direction".
"We can't stop here," Biden declared, speaking from the White House.
Bail was revoked for Chauvin and he was led from the court in handcuffs today.
He will be sentenced in eight weeks.