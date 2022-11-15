Aaron Carter, Angel Carter and Nick Carter. Photo / Getty Images

Nick and Angel Carter have launched a new mental health initiative for children in memory of their late brother Aaron.

The Backstreet Boys star’s younger brother - who was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder and publicly battled with his mental health - tragically passed away, aged 34, on November 5.

An official cause of death is not yet known and likely will not be released until a coroner’s report has been completed. However, it was widely reported the star was suspected to have died in an apparent drowning.

Nick, 42, and his sister Angel, 34, who were somewhat estranged from Aaron, are raising funds for the organisation On Our Sleeves, which aims to end stigmas around children’s mental health.

Angel Carter released a statement on her Instagram story. Photo / Instagram

Taking to Instagram, Angel posted a story with a statement revealing the family’s plans to do good after the death of their brother.

“My family and I are overwhelmed by all the love and support that we have been shown over the past week since Aaron’s passing,” she said.

“Mental health is so unbelievably important. It’s not talked about enough and is so often overlooked. Mental illness leads to so many different problems within your life and can result in serious issues like addiction.

“In honour of Aaron, a donation fund has been set up to benefit On Our Sleeves, an important children’s mental health organisation helping families across America.”

Nick posted a similar story along with a link to the website where fans can donate to the organisation.

It comes after The Backstreet Boys star paid a moving tribute to Aaron - who he affectionately nicknamed Chizz - the day after his death.

He wrote on Instagram alongside a series of throwbacks and childhood images of him and his sibling: “My heart has been broken today. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded.

”I have always held onto the hope, that he would somehow, someday, want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed.

”Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss. But the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here.

”I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz. Now you get a chance to finally have some peace you could never find here on earth.

”God, please take care of my baby brother.”

Along with Nick, Aaron is survived by six other brothers and sisters, as well as Melanie Martin, 30, his fiancée and mum of his 11-month-old boy Prince.

He lost custody of his son and was checked into rehab in an effort to bring his son back home.

Aaron - who battled addiction for a decade - said a few months ago on social media he had not relapsed but was checking in for treatment to cope with his “triggers”.

He said: “I haven’t had any relapses or anything like that, it’s just triggers are big right now for me (and) I want my son back.”

- Additional reporting by NZ Herald