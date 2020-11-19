Cardi B slammed for being crowned Billboard's Woman of the Year

Rapper Cardi B has been crowned Billboard's Woman of the Year. Photo / Supplied

Cardi B has hit out at the criticism she's faced as a result of being crowned Billboard's Woman of the Year.

The 28-year-old rapper went on a rant on Instagram after she was bombarded with comments about her only releasing one song in 2020, controversial hit 'WAP' with Megan Thee Stallion.

In a video to her 78.1 million followers, Cardi reminded the haters of the success of the hit, her fourth No1 in the US, which extended her record as the female rapper with the most chart-toppers in Billboard Hot 100 history.

She said: "For you crybabies that's like 'what? she only got one song' – yeah I got that song, b****.

"You know? The one that sold the most, the one that streamed the most. The one that had republicans on Fox News crying about it. The one that's about to be six times platinum in three months."

She then quipped: "The one that had your grandma popping her ***** on TikTok. Yeah, b****, that one."

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion are what happens when children are raised without God and without a strong father figure. Their new "song" The #WAP (which i heard accidentally) made me want to pour holy water in my ears and I feel sorry for future girls if this is their role model! — James P. Bradley (@JamesBradleyCA) August 7, 2020

The 'Press' hitmaker went on to detail the work she has done encouraging people to vote and how she used her own money to meet politicians like Bernie Sanders.

She continued: "For over a year, I've been influencing and using my platform for y'all to vote, not just when Joe Biden was going up against Trump.

"I've been informing y'all about your senators, I've been informing y'all about districts and midterm elections. Using my money, my own money, to meet up with these candidates like Bernie. Flying out, tired after shows. Yeah, that was me, b****."

Cardi vowed to never change, as she wrapped her message with: "Eat it up, I'm just that b****."

The hip-hop superstar will be honoured with the accolade at the virtual 2020 Billboard Women in Music event on December 10.

The ceremony will also see Jennifer Lopez honoured with the Icon Award, while Dolly Parton is the recipient of the 2020 Hitmaker Award and Dua Lipa will take home the Powerhouse Award.

This year's Rising Star Award will go to Chloe x Halle, while Jessie Reyez is set to receive the Impact Award.

Teyana Taylor is this year's host.