The rapper revealed how her deal to work with the Call of Duty franchise fell through. Photo / AP

Cardi B says she missed out on a "multimillion-dollar" deal due to her recent court appearance.

The US rapper was reportedly due to work with the Call of Duty franchise, but she says the deal fell through because she missed a shoot while going to court.

"My stupid decisions from the past caused me to miss out on money now," she wrote on Twitter.

"I had a multimillion-dollar Call of Duty deal on the table that I couldn't take because of court. Guys think twice about those quick decisions! Lesson learned."

When a fan suggested Cardi B renegotiate her deal with the franchise, she said: "I couldn't make it cause of court couple weeks ago … I wasn't able to do the shoot on time."

Cardi B was in court earlier this month where she admitted two misdemeanour charges over an Instagram message she sent offering to pay a friend to attack somebody who worked at a New York strip club in 2018.

She was sentenced to 15 days of community service and a three-year order of protection.