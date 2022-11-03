Johhny Depp could be starring in Rhianna's Savage X Fenty fashion show. Photos / Getty Images, AP

Johnny Depp has added some new roles to his CV recently but alongside acting, singing and painting, he may be set to make his modelling debut.

The 59-year-old actor is rumoured to be making a cameo appearance in the “star” segment of Rihanna’s upcoming fourth Savage X Fenty fashion show.

Since its origin in 2019, the fashion show has become a highly anticipated event as it combines the release of Savage X Fenty’s latest lingerie collection with inclusive models and entertaining performances from dancers.

Now, TMZ has reported Depp may feature as a surprise guest in Savage X Fenty Volume 4, which will premiere on Amazon PrimeVideo on November 9.

Production sources told the outlet Depp will not get on the runway but will be the first man to front one of the show’s “star” spots, which has previously featured Cindy Crawford.

Depp would not be the first star to appear in the show as it has previously included walks from Madonna’s daughter Lourdes and Gigi Hadid among other high-profile Hollywood celebs. However, he may be the most controversial celebrity to star in the show.

Gigi Hadid walked in the Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 show. Photo / Getty Images

Fans have already taken to Twitter to reveal their thoughts on the rumours with one saying: “Rihanna can’t be serious?” adding, “With all these beautiful and unproblematic men in Hollywood, Johnny Depp is the one that appeals to you the most?”

While another tweeted: “Rihanna inviting Johnny Depp to her show is so, so f***ing weird. Not a single billionaire on this planet with decency and she’s keeping up the trend sadly.”

Amazon Prime Video and Rihanna are yet to address the rumours but the streaming service said in a press release: “A seductive fashion fever dream, this year’s show blends Emmy award-winning choreography, style, and music with the hypnotic essence of nocturnal nature. Featuring a star-studded cast all wearing the newest Savage X Fenty looks, the show is an unmissable visual feast.”

Johnny Depp performs on stage during the Helsinki Blues Festival at Kaisaniemen Puisto on June 19, 2022, in Helsinki, Finland. Photo / Venla Shalin, Redferns

Depp has recently been on tour with his musician pal Jeff Beck and there have been reports he could reprise his Pirates of the Caribbean role as Captain Jack Sparrow after he was dumped from the franchise during his long-running legal battles with his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The actor has said he would never again work with the producers Disney after he was axed from the sixth Pirates film.

His legal team has claimed he lost out on a US$22 million (NZ$38.1m) payday as a result after Heard, 36, published her op-ed piece in the Washington Post newspaper in 2018 he said painted him as a domestic abuser, even though it did not refer to him by name.

- Additional reporting by NZ Herald