Canadian journalist Lisa LaFlamme announced her contract with CTV, one of the country’s leading commercial television networks, had been terminated early. Video / Lisa LaFlamme via Twitter

A major Canadian television station is under increasing scrutiny after it sacked one of its leading TV newsreaders reportedly because her hair was "going grey".

In a video posted to Twitter earlier this month, Canadian journalist Lisa LaFlamme announced her contract with CTV, one of the country's leading commercial television networks, had been terminated early.

She had been with the station for 35 years and hosted its flagship nightly news programme for more than a decade.

Lisa LaFlamme, a Canadian CTV News host who was reportedly sacked for having grey hair. Photo / CTV News.

Her firing has led to a huge backlash in the nation with celebrities supporting LaFlamme, a senior media executive stepping away from his role and even a major fast food chain changing its mascot's hair to a grey hue due to the furore.

LaFlamme's former employers have denied her departure had anything to do with her hair colour, or indeed her age. But it has nonetheless instigated a workplace review of CTV.

"It is crushing to be leaving CTV National News in a manner that is not my choice," LaFlamme said in the scathing two-minute-long clip which has now been viewed four million times.

LaFlamme said that on June 29 she was informed by CTV's owner Bell Media – one of Canada's largest media firms – that it had "made a 'quote – business decision' to end my contract bringing to a sudden close my long career with CTV News."

"I was blindsided and I'm still shocked and saddened by Bell Media's decision.

"At 58, I still thought I'd have a lot more time to tell more of the stories that impact our daily lives.

"Instead, I leave CTV, humbled by the people who put their faith in me to tell their story."

'Who let her go grey?'

Lisa LaFlamme before she let her grey hair grow. Photo / CTV News

LaFlamme's contract had two years still to run. She said she had been asked to keep her firing confidential from her colleagues "until the specifics of my exit could be resolved".

And that may have been that.

But an article in Canadian newspaper the Globe and Mail then reported her hair colour was noted negatively by the manager who told LaFlamme her time on the station was up.

Senior CTV executive Michael Melling is said to have "asked who had approved the decision to 'let Lisa's hair go grey'".

The newspaper stated it wasn't the first time LaFlamme's hair colour had been brought up by Melling, who said it led to a purple tinge on screen due to the studio lights.

LaFlamme went grey in 2020. The newsreader was one of a number of prominent women in the public eye who said they would not be dying their hair during the pandemic when salons were closed.

The host has said she was unable to see her stylist and was spraying her roots before each broadcast.

"I finally said, 'Why bother? I'm going grey,'

"Honestly, if I had known the lockdown could be so liberating on that front I would have done it a lot sooner."

'Sexism and ageism at work'

On the weekend, the departure debacle went up a notch when more than 40 prominent Canadians including celebrities and politicians signed an open letter, published in the Globe and Mail, hitting out at Bell Media.

The letter said LaFlamme was an asset to the company "until one thing changed: the colour of her hair".

"In making their 'business decision,' Bell confirmed one sad truth: even after all the progress women have made, they continue to face sexism and ageism at work every day in a way which is unacceptable."

Burger chain gets involved

Then hamburger chain Wendy's weighed in on the controversy.

Famous for its red-headed mascot, the company changed its hair hue from red to grey on its Canadian social media accounts.

"Because a star is a star, regardless of hair colour," the company said.

Company denies hair colour was behind sacking

The sacking has rocked Bell Media, which as well as TV and radio also operates internet and mobile phone services in Canada.

After continuing bad press the chief executive officer of Bell Media's owner BCE, Mirko Bibic, denied hair colour was a factor.

"There is no denying Lisa LaFlamme has made an important contribution to Canadian news for three decades.

"The narrative has been that Lisa's age, gender or grey hair played into the decision," he wrote on LinkedIn, reported Global News.

"I am satisfied that this is not the case and wanted to make sure you heard it from me."

He said he couldn't comment on the specifics of the decision but was bound by a "mutual separation agreement".

He said the way people consumed news had changed.

"The days when viewers wait until 11pm to get their news are gone.

"While some may resist change, it is necessary and we need to confront this … Bell Media needs to provide our journalists with the resources they need on all platforms where news is consumed."

Bibic did confirm that news head Michael Melling had taken leave pending the outcome of a workplace review. It's not known how long that leave will be. Melling has not commented.

"To address concerns raised regarding the working environment in the newsroom we have begun an independent review involving confidential interviews with all newsroom employees who choose to participate."

Newsreader clashed with news head

The Globe and Mail had reported that there were other issues between LaFlamme and Melling.

It was said the pair clashed over how to resource its reporters covering the war in Ukraine. LaFlamme also wanted to send journalists to the UK to cover the Platinum Jubilee in June given the Queen, like in Australia, is Canada's head of state.

But Mr Melling simply wanted to take footage from CTV's British broadcast partners.

"We have to cover the Queen! She's Canada's Queen too," LaFlamme was reported to have said.

In the end LaFlamme won out but CTV did a cheaper, scaled down outside broadcast from London.

It was said Melling "did not respond well" to LaFlamme's interventions.

In her valedictory video, LaFlamme said it had been a "privilege" to be "welcomed into your homes to deliver the news on a nightly basis".

"I need you to know that this is a trust I have never taken for granted as a reporter and as an anchor.

"I am forever grateful to you such loyal viewers for sharing in the belief that news delivered with integrity and truth strengthens our democracy."