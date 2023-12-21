Cameron Diaz has opened up about what makes her marriage work so well in a recent interview with the A-list actress. Photo / Getty Images

Cameron Diaz has shared what makes her marriage work so well, and it isn’t about spending more time together.

The Bad Teacher actress, 51, was making a guest appearance on the Lipstick on the Rim podcast this week with hosts Molly Sims and Emese Gormley when she said that she thinks married couples should normalise having separate houses, not just separate bedrooms, in their relationships.

“To me, I would literally, I have my house, you have yours. We have the family house in the middle. I will go and sleep in my room. You go sleep in your room. I’m fine,” the actress said to the hosts.

“And we have the bedroom in the middle that we can convene in for our relations,” Diaz pointed out.

Sims and Gormley appeared to be taken aback by the revelations. The pair highlighted that Diaz might not want the public to know about her unusual view on the subject.

In response, Diaz replied: “I’ve already said it. By the way, I don’t feel that way now because my husband is so wonderful. I said that before I got married.”

The Charlie’s Angels actress married Benji Madden, the guitarist for Good Charlotte, in 2015. The pair welcomed their first child, Raddix, into the world back in January 2020.

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden married in 2015 and have since welcomed their first child together. Photo / Instagram

Diaz took a break from acting in 2014 to focus more on her personal life, only returning once in 2022 to star in the upcoming Netflix comedy Back in Action. Even then, she shared that it is unlikely she will make a full return as the demands of the film industry do not align with her wants and needs as a mother.

Yet despite the actress’ interest in avoiding the public eye, she has not been shy of commending her husband to the media.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in 2016, Diaz said: “[Marriage] was the biggest thing I’ve done in my 40s, and it opened me up in different ways.

“It’s pretty awesome. I didn’t think it was something I’d do, and I don’t know if I’d have done it if I hadn’t met my husband. It was a surprise,” kindly adding that “no one compares” to Madden.

“Everything else just washes and slips away,” Diaz said in another interview with Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show Radio Andy.

“You realise, ‘Oh right, this is what the real thing is. This is what real love is. This is what real commitment and devotion is. This is the person you build your life with.’

“And I know that this is special.”

Madden has also publicly talked about his feelings for his A-lister wife, making an Instagram post for her birthday in 2018.

“There’s so much to write, so many things that make me so proud of you and how special you are. Thank you for being the best friend and partner to me and taking this journey of Marriage,” the rock star shared online.

“The way you live your life everyday, and your compassion for the world shines thru [sic] in your eyes and you inspire me to want to be the best man I can be in this lifetime. You’re the realest. I’m so grateful to be yours Always&Forever, and to call you my One&Only. True Love.”