Cameron Diaz decided to step away from acting eight years ago, but returned for a film with longtime friend Jamie Foxx. Photo / Getty Images

Cameron Diaz is reportedly unlikely to return to acting after a friend of the Charlie’s Angels star revealed that she had been having a hard time with the number of hours on set and long work days keeping her away from her husband Benji Madden and her three-year-old daughter, Raddix.

The 50-year-old actress officially retired from the Hollywood scene in 2018 but was convinced to come back for one last project with her close friend Jamie Foxx. The stars are set to appear alongside each other in the comedy Back in Action.

However, her big comeback film has seemed to spiral into disaster earlier this month after Foxx “had an absolute meltdown” on the set of the film, which resulted in the actor firing three people.

According to the Daily Mail, a close source has revealed that Diaz has no problems with Foxx, but is not likely to return to the acting scene once the movie has wrapped due to the struggle of being away from her family and the “drama and confrontation” that so often explodes on film sets.

“These back-to-back 10-hour workdays have been a lot on her and she hates being away from Raddix,” Diaz’s friend exclusively told tells Daily Mail, adding, “Cameron loves being a mom more than anything in the world.

“She hates drama and confrontation. This is why she retired from the business in the first place,” she source revealed. “She has already proven herself in the industry and has nothing left to prove to anyone.”

Foxx shared the Diaz's return on Twitter with an audio clip of himself, Diaz and NFL legend Tom Brady talking about the Charlie's Angels star's "un-retirement" over the phone. Photo / Getty Images

Diaz famously stepped back from the film industry in 2018 to spend more quality time with Good Charlotte guitarist Benji Madden.

The couple had their daughter, Raddix, in December 2019 and have kept a low profile when it comes to their lives as new parents.

While Madden has been extremely “supportive” of his wife’s decision to return to acting, it has ultimately taken a toll on him, according to a close source.

“Benji is supportive of everything that Cameron does, but it has been a lot on him,’ the insider told the Daily Mail. “Although she has gotten to see her family while shooting the film, it is just not the same.”

Benji Madden and Caeron Diaz welcomed their daughter, Raddix, in December 2019. Photo / Getty Images

Regarding Foxx’s alleged tantrum on set, the source revealed that the Django Unchained actor fired an executive producer, two directors and his driver.

However, the insider did reveal that they would be “incredibly surprised if it caused any tension between Jamie and Cameron.”

“When you are in a position of authority, sometimes you have to make decisions to let people go who do not share the same vision as you,” reported the close friend.

“Cameron is a businessperson and understands that this is necessary at times and, honestly, Jamie is the only reason that she is doing this film and they are still very close.”



