Cal Wilson's last social media post was with one of her beloved cats. Photo / TikTok

New Zealand comedian Cal Wilson’s death shocked the comedy community this week but despite battling an aggressive form of cancer, her final social media post appeared to show the comedian in good spirits.

In a TikTok video posted on July 28, Wilson appeared with one of her beloved cats who was seen trying to steal a Twiggy Stick - a snack made from pork - causing the star to burst into laughter.

It wasn’t an unusual video for Wilson, who owned three cats - Barnacle, Pirate and Kipper - that regularly appeared on her social media. Her TikTok bio even read, “I know you’re just here for Pirate and Barnacle (now with more Kipper).”

More recently, Wilson’s Instagram page has been used to promote upcoming shows, which she filmed this year, including Foxtel’s The Great Australian Bake Off, and her new podcast she co-hosted with Kirsty Webeck, You’ll Never Believe This, But …

Wilson last performed on stage in August with a show in Perth according to news.com.au.

The Daily Mail yesterday reported the 53-year-old star was suffering from a rare and aggressive form of cancer when she suddenly died on Wednesday at Sydney’s Royal Prince Alfred Hospital.

Wilson - who is survived by her husband, Chris Woods and her teenage son Digby - reportedly chose to keep her cancer secret with only her closest friends and family aware of her health battle. It’s understood she was in hospital for about two weeks before her death with entertainment reporter Peter Ford suggesting the cancer was in or around her lungs.

The news outlet reported Wilson was in Sydney at the time of her death to film The Great Australian Bake Off, and was rushed to hospital after she collapsed on the set.

Wilson’s co-star Darren Purchase - who is a judge on the show - wrote on Instagram that his friend was “very sick” the last time he saw her.

“Cal was a light and such a joyful good person, funny and the kindest,” he wrote. “This is so unfair, and I will never forget my precious time with Cal.”

Speaking rather candidly about the last time he saw the comedian, he said, “I am sorry this has happened to such a good person, and I cannot get out of my head the last time I saw her when she was very sick.”

Wilson’s death was confirmed on Wednesday by her management company Token Artists.

Wilson moved to Melbourne in 2003 to star in the sketch show, Skithouse. She went on to become one of Australia’s best-known comedians with appearances on Spicks and Specks, Good News Week, Would I Lie To You and in her own Netflix stand-up special.

She became a fixture on the Australian comedy circuit, performing in the Melbourne Comedy Festival 14 times. She eventually became a member of its board.

In 1997, she became one of the inaugural winners of the Billy T Award, presented annually during the NZ International Comedy Festival.