Comedian Cal Wilson has died at the age of 53.

Aotearoa’s comedy community - and the country - are in mourning for Christchurch-born comedian Cal Wilson, who has died at the age of 53 following a short illness.

Her management Token Artists confirmed the news this afternoon, and since then a flood of tributes from friends and fellow comedians for the Billy T Award winner has appeared online.

Comedian Eli Matthewson, who appears on the current season of Celebrity Treasure Island and on Paddy Gower Has Issues, recalled on Instagram that Wilson was his biggest inspiration when he was a “little court jester in chch [sic].”

“To see someone from Ōtautahi [Christchurch] go on to such incredible success, whose stand-up was so full of joy, whose improv was so delightful, was incredibly inspiring.

“When I got to meet her I couldn’t believe how kind and generous she was, and I think every Kiwi who has headed to the Melbourne Festival has seen how she looked out for us, checked in with us, helped us get more opportunities. Such an incredibly, positive light in our community, and a devastating loss.”

On a post shared by Wilson’s management on her Instagram page, Kiwi actor and comedian Rhys Darby commented, “Unbelievable. She was beautiful in every way. an amazing talent, such a quick brain and so much style and taste.

“This hurts hard. Sending big love to Chris, Digby and family.”

Comedian Guy Montgomery simply wrote, “No-one with a bigger heart than Cal” alongside three broken-heart emojis, while TV host Te Radar wrote on X, “This sucks. She was so funny and so charming. One of chch’s finest.”

It’s tough to find words in times like this. But Cal Wilson was one of the first kiwi women I saw on TV regularly being funny. I thought “I so wish I could be her friend”. I feel lucky that I got to know her. Funny, supportive, kind, a lasting legacy. ❤️ — Melanie Bracewell (@meladoodle) October 11, 2023

Kiwi comedian Melanie Bracewell acknowledged in a post on X that it was “tough to find words in times like this”.

“But Cal Wilson was one of the first Kiwi women I saw on TV regularly being funny. I thought ‘I so wish I could be her friend’. I feel lucky that I got to know her. Funny, supportive, kind, a lasting legacy.”

New Zealand Today host Guy Williams wrote on X, “Very sad to learn of the passing of Cal Wilson.

“An iconic Kiwi comedian who followed in John Clarke’s footsteps to make it big over in Aus. One of the funniest and nicest comedians I was lucky enough to work with.

“My thoughts are with her family. Rest in peace.”

Very sad to learn of the passing of Cal Wilson.

An iconic kiwi comedian who followed in John Clarke's footsteps to make it big over in Aus. One of the funniest and nicest comedians I was lucky enough to work with. My thoughts are with her family. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/CwMP0eNCHS — Guy Williams (@guywilliamsguy) October 11, 2023

Others from around the globe also shared their condolences.

Comedy Central star Ronnie Chieng called the loss “extremely tragic and sudden” and shared “my sincere condolences to her family”.

Australian actor and comedian Rebel Wilson wrote in tribute, “This is so tragic and my heart goes out to Cal’s family.

“I was very very lucky to work with Cal on multiple projects, especially over the last few years where she wrote brilliant material for me. She was amazingly talented and amazingly kind.”

Sydney-based writer Bec Shaw wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “So devastated we have lost Cal Wilson. One of the kindest, warmest most generous people I’ve ever known in the comedy world.

“In the coming days, you will see how beloved she was by everyone, and for good reason. Sending all my strength to everyone who loved her too.”

South African-Kiwi comedian Urzila Carlson wrote online, “My heart is broken for her family and for everyone that has ever met her because she was amazing. Today is a terrible day.”

Aussie Channel 7 host Grant Denyer Grant Denyer, who appeared alongside Wilson in the 2013 game show SlideShow, called her “the most tender, kind, generous and talented performer I’ve ever had the pleasure to work alongside.

“This is devastating. Her poor family. Love you Cal… thanks for everything. You are very special.”

MasterChef Australia judge Melissa Leong shared the words, “May her colourful energy and bright light continue in her memory.”

Wilson moved to Melbourne in 2003 to star in the sketch show, Skithouse. She went on to become one of Australia’s best-known comedians with appearances on Spicks and Specks, Good News Week, Would I Lie To You and in her own Netflix stand-up special.

She became a fixture on the Australian comedy circuit, performing in the Melbourne Comedy Festival 14 times. She eventually became a member of its board.

In 1997, she became one of the inaugural winners of the Billy T Award, presented annually during the NZ International Comedy Festival.

Wilson is survived by her husband, Chris, and son, Digby.