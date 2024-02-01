Bunnings in Glenfield has had an overhaul, changing its name to Hammerbarn, the hardware store in the hit children's television show Bluey.

Bunnings Glenfield will be known as Hammerbarn, inspired by an episode in which characters Bluey and Bingo visit the store to buy goods to build their own mini homes.

Bluey will take over Bunnings stores nationally in February, with free kids DIY Bluey-themed workshops, Bluey products, and Hammerbarn-branded merchandise tomorrow and every weekend until the end of the month.

The show’s Hammerbarn store is based on the real-life Bunnings, with sausages being sold outside, just like at the real-world outlets.

Bluey fans will have the opportunity to take the kids to Hammerbarn (Bunnings) Glenfield and take part in a Bluey-themed scavenger hunt, getting creative on the colouring wall, and getting their hands dirty with the kids’ DIY workshops.

The workshops run this weekend between 9am and 12pm, before Bluey and Bingo head to Bunnings Botany on February 10 and 11 between 10am and 1pm.

Bunnings stores are running FREE Bluey-themed Kids D.I.Y. Workshops throughout the month of February.

Parents jumped online to share their excitement at the news.

“It’s a fabulous place to take little ones, looking at all the tools!” one said.

Another wrote: “Stop is this for real?!!!!! We love that episode!”

Hammerbarn posted to social media, encouraging parents and children to come and grab the woodfired pizza oven where “dad will burn your ham and pineapple” and encouraged people to check out the leaf blower, saying “the neighbours will love it”.

For those around the country fearful of missing out, you’ll get the opportunity to capture the Bluey fun with the DIY workshops and activities each weekend in February.

The workshops include Bluey sand art and decorating, DIY Bluey kaleidoscope, Bluey and Bingo plaster character painting, and DIY Hecuba pot plant.

Bunnings NZ general manager Melissa Haines said the Hammerbarn takeover of Bunnings Glenfield was a unique experience that would allow fans to enjoy Hammerbarn for real.

“We are excited to be working with BBC Studios and Ludo Studio to bring Hammerbarn to life in New Zealand. Since Bluey’s arrival here, it has captivated the hearts of Kiwi kids and adults alike.

“Our team have had kids and parents referring to Bunnings as Hammerbarn ever since the episode aired and we are thrilled to have brought this connection to life through our Glenfield store transformation and to have Bluey and Bingo visit New Zealand for the first time ever.”



















