Brutal reactions to Taylor Swift's 10-minute version of 'All Too Well'

Taylor Swift caused a frenzy when she released a 10-minute version of her song All Too Well. Photo / AP

By now you may be aware that Taylor Swift's own version of Red has just been released. You've probably even had it on repeat.

While there are (obviously) some serious bops on the album — including new songs and collaborations with the likes of Phoebe Bridgers and Ed Sheeran — the real buzz is how a re-examination of her relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal does not paint the actor in a good light.

The pair dated in 2010 when Swift was 20 and Gyllenhaal was 29 — an age gap that barely raised eyebrows at the time, and is still quite common to see in Hollywood relationships, but is definitely raising questions now.

While we've had several social movements since these two were a couple that have made us all aware of the uneven power dynamics and other factors that make this age gap a little uncomfortable, the truly damning evidence was in the 10-minute version Swift released of All Too Well (a song widely considered to be written about Gyllenhaal, along with Moment I Knew) and the accompanying short film featuring Stranger Things' Sadie Sink and Teen Wolf's Dylan O'Brien — two actors with a very similar age gap between them as Swift and Gyllenhaal.

With lines like "I'll get older, but your lovers stay my age" and a whole lot of gaslighting from O'Brien's character, it's no wonder people took to social media over the weekend. Here are some of the best reactions.

jake gyllenhaal disappearing from public eye for the rest of the year now that red tv is out #RedTaylorsVersion pic.twitter.com/p9it7LHcrU — michael (@hemswcrthy) November 12, 2021

TikTok user @_toxicnoodle recorded part of their night at Club 90s LA while Taylor Swift's We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together played as video of Gyllenhaal crying on a giant screen was displayed.

what if you were jake gyllenhaal and you wanted to go to heaven but god said nah remember when you missed taylor swift’s 21st birthday party — paige hettinger (@404paigenotfnd) November 12, 2021

"This was a Taylor Swift night organised by @club90sla with no affiliation to Taylor in order to celebrate the release of her album Red (2012)," the creator explained in the comments of the since-deleted post.

The video ends with a shot of the infamous Mean Girls "Burn Book" with Gyllenhaal's face and Regina George's description — a pretty clear message sent there.

Meanwhile, on Twitter, users were pointing out that Gyllenhaal probably needed to stay away from the internet for a while.

How Im sleeping tonight knowing I’m not Jake Gyllenhaal’s publicist pic.twitter.com/otDuPs1MGJ — maya (@allmychampagne) November 11, 2021