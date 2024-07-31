Bruce Springsteen was named a billionaire by Forbes last month. Photo / Getty Images

Bruce Springsteen isn’t affected by his new billionaire status, according to his E Street bandmate Steven Van Zandt.

Forbes magazine recently revealed “The Boss” has an estimated net worth of US$1.1 billion (NZ$1.85b) thanks to the lucrative sale of his music back catalogue in 2021 and his extensive touring. But his longtime pal Van Zandt is adamant the musician continues to work because he loves performing and “the money has absolutely no factor” in his career decisions.

Van Zandt told The Independent newspaper: “I’m not sure how accurate that [Forbes report] is, first of all. But I don’t think it matters, honestly.”

“When you have enough money to live, that’s the point where it matters. Do you continue to work? Or do you retire on a yacht and drink mojitos off the coast of Portugal? The fact is: this is what we do. And so the money has absolutely no factor. It hasn’t affected [him] for many, many years. Ever since, really, [1984 album] Born in the USA. What’s that, 40 years?