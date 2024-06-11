Oprah Winfrey was reportedly rushed to the hospital, according to her best friend Gayle King. Photo / Getty Images

Veteran talk show host Oprah Winfrey was reportedly rushed to hospital with stomach issues.

Winfrey’s long-time friend Gayle King revealed the news during a CBS Mornings segment that the 70-year-old had been due to appear on.

King shared significant and rather intimate details about a frightening stomach bug the host was battling with, which she called “a very serious thing”.

“She had some kind of stomach thing - stomach flu - stuff was coming out of both ends. I won’t get too graphic. Needless to say, she ended up in the hospital, dehydration, had to get an IV, it was a very serious thing.”

King later shared that despite her absence, her best friend was recovering and tried to reassure concerned fans after she revealed the health news.

Winfrey was due to appear on the show to speak about a new book Familiaris by David Wroblewski, which she had selected to appear in her latest, now infamous, book club.

The health scare comes just months after the host made the decision to leave her WeightWatchers partnership after nearly a decade.

Winfrey admitted she had been using a weight-loss drug but said the end to the partnership was “not the result of any disagreement” or “any matter relating to the company’s operations, policies or practices”.

Chief executive Sima Sistani told investors on call: “Oprah is an inspiring presence and passionate advocate both for our members and for society at large, in elevating the conversation around weight health.”

Winfrey also spoke out at the time in a statement, sharing: “I look forward to continuing to advise and collaborate with WeightWatchers and CEO Sima Sistani in elevating the conversation around recognising obesity as a chronic condition, working to reduce stigma and advocating for health equity.”

Previously speaking to People magazine, Winfrey shared more on her use of an undisclosed weight-loss drug: “I now use it as I feel I need it, as a tool to manage not yo-yoing.

“The fact that there’s a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for.

“I’m absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself,” she told the publication.