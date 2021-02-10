Bruce Springsteen faces drink-driving charge in New Jersey

Bruce Springsteen was arrested for driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area. Photo / AP

Bruce Springsteen is facing a drink-driving charge in New Jersey.

Springsteen was arrested November 14 in a part of the Gateway National Recreation Area on the New Jersey coast, a spokesperson for the National Park Service confirmed today.

The park is on a narrow, beach-ringed peninsula, with views across a bay to New York City. It is about 24km north of Asbury Park, where Springsteen got his start as a musician and bandleader and which was later made famous with his debut album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J.

Springsteen received citations for driving while under the influence, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area. The spokesperson said Springsteen was cooperative.

A message was left seeking comment Springsteen's publicist.

The arrest was first reported by TMZ.com.

The Born To Run singer recently appeared in a Super Bowl advertisement for the car company Jeep - and the themes of the ad caused controversy online.

According to ABC Australia, The Boss' starring role was a big deal because no company had previously secured his endorsement.

The ad called for unity in America, and some labelled the ad "tone deaf" online following the US Capitol riot.

I love you, Bruce, but read the goddamn room https://t.co/6Z5rPT2Qcn — MZS (@mattzollerseitz) February 8, 2021

Springsteen says in the ad "It's no secret, the middle has been a hard place to get to lately. Between red and blue, between servant and citizen, between our freedom and our fear.

"We will cross this divide. Our light has always found its way through the darkness, and there's hope on the road up ahead."

As someone who deeply admires Bruce Springsteen, I just have to say that Jeep commercial was sad.



A great artist paid to further a deeply misguided idea (the problem in America is “red vs. blue”) in order to sell cars. — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) February 8, 2021

The advertisement has been viewed over 12 million times online.

- AP, additional reporting NZ Herald