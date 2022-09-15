The smash hit musical is coming to Auckland and Wellington in 2023. Photo / Getty Images

A hit Broadway show is coming to New Zealand.

It's inspired audiences across the globe, and now Kinky Boots, the smash hit musical, is coming to Auckland and Wellington in 2023.

Featuring a Tony-award-winning score by pop icon Cyndi Lauper, the show will be helmed by one of New Zealand's most experienced directors, David Adkins.

"Kinky Boots is a perfect tonic to lift the spirits after such a tough few years," he says. "It's fun, it's free-spirited and has so much heart. We know you'll love it."

Meanwhile, producers who worked on last year's Jersey Boys and Les Miserables will assist in creating the ultimate musical extravaganza experience.

The show follows the story of the character Charlie Price who reluctantly inherits his father's shoe factory. On the verge of bankruptcy, Price works to save his family business and finds inspiration in a famous entertainer called Lola.

The unlikely pair work together to change the factory's fate and soon realise that they have more in common than they first realised. However, despite the show's heartwarming story line, it's main intention is to prove that when you change your mind, you can change your whole world.

Set to hit the stage in Auckland from May 26 and Wellington from June 28, Kinky Boots promises to deliver exhilarating choreography, eye-catching costumes and an incredibly heartfelt story that will leave crowds wondering why they ever wanted to fit in in the first place.

The show captivated audience on Broadway but has had a slight Kiwi makeover with costumes being designed and made right here in Aotearoa by Stephen Robertson as well as a dazzling set created by Harold Moot.

Produced by G & T productions and Amici Trust, tickets are strictly limited for the shows and will go on sale Wednesday, September 21.

THE LOWDOWN:

What: Kinky Boots

When: Auckland from May 26 and Wellington from June 28

Tickets: Wednesday September 21, ticketmaster.co.nz