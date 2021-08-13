Broadway star Laura Osnes removed after refusing Covid-19 vaccination

Laura Osnes was replaced by Sierra Boggess after she reportedly refused to get the vaccine. Photo / Getty Images

Broadway star Laura Osnes has been removed from a new production for refusing to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

The 35-year-old actress and singer - who shot to fame on TV show 'Grease: You're the One That I Want!' in 2007 - was set to perform in front of a star-studded audience for a one-night production of 'Crazy For You' in the Hamptons on August 29.

However, Osnes was replaced by Sierra Boggess after she reportedly refused to get the vaccine.

Osnes - who has described herself as a Christian conservative - allegedly revealed that she doesn't trust the jabs.

Artistic director of Guild Hall, where the production is set to take place, Josh Gladstone, told the New York Post's Page Six: "We have a requirement now along the lines of what Actors' Equity is requiring, and what Broadway is requiring, for performances.

"So yes — we're very excited with the cast that we have, and we're delighted Susan has put together a beautiful evening.

"We're sorry not to have Laura on this, [and] we will look forward to working with Laura again. We are concerned about maintaining the safety of our staff and our audiences."

However, a representative for Guild Hall added: "The policy of Guild Hall is that performers have the option to provide proof of full vaccination or a recent negative Covid test result."

The rep confirmed that Osnes has left the show but did not give any details on why.