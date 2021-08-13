Broadway star Laura Osnes removed after refusing Covid-19 vaccination

Broadway star Laura Osnes has been removed from a new production for refusing to get the Covid-19 vaccine.
The 35-year-old actress and singer - who shot to fame on TV show 'Grease: You're the One That I Want!' in 2007 - was set to perform in front of a star-studded audience for a one-night production of 'Crazy For You' in the Hamptons on August 29.
However, Osnes was replaced by Sierra Boggess after she reportedly refused to get the vaccine.
Osnes - who has described herself as a Christian conservative - allegedly revealed that she doesn't trust the jabs.
Artistic director of Guild Hall, where the production is set to take place, Josh Gladstone, told the New York Post's Page Six: "We have a requirement now along the lines of what Actors' Equity is requiring, and what Broadway is requiring, for performances.
"So yes — we're very excited with the cast that we have, and we're delighted Susan has put together a beautiful evening.
"We're sorry not to have Laura on this, [and] we will look forward to working with Laura again. We are concerned about maintaining the safety of our staff and our audiences."
However, a representative for Guild Hall added: "The policy of Guild Hall is that performers have the option to provide proof of full vaccination or a recent negative Covid test result."
The rep confirmed that Osnes has left the show but did not give any details on why.