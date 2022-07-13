Changes to our Covid response on the way, new stats on bullying in the police and the latest in who will succeed Boris Johnson as British Prime Minister in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Broadcaster Sean Plunket has revealed he is off-air today and is in Wellington Hospital after suffering a "minor heart attack".

The host of the online radio station The Platform let listeners know that "due to circumstances beyond my control" he would not be appearing this morning.

"Please accept my apologies, normal service will resume soon," he wrote on Twitter.

My absence is due to a minor heart attack. I am being well cared for by the great folk at Wellington hospital. Keep an eye on those nearest and dearest to you. I’ll be back soon.👍 — Sean Plunket (@SeanPlunket) July 13, 2022

This morning he shared that his absence was due to a "minor" heart attack.

"I am being well cared for by the great folk at Wellington hospital," he wrote.

"Keep an eye on those nearest and dearest to you. I'll be back soon."

In an earlier tweet, Plunket, 57, had remarked on how Wellington Hospital seemed to be functioning.

"Strange to have gone from talking about a stressed health system to being in it in a couple of hours," he said.

"Wellington Hospital A & E actually as calm and efficient as I've ever seen it. I'll update later but nothing too serious."

Several listeners sent the radio host their well wishes on social media, urging him to recover quickly.

Plunket started The Platform last year after leaving Magic Talk.

He is a former host of RNZ's Morning Report and has worked as a TV reporter.