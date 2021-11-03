Britney Spears says mum Lynne 'ruined her life' in deleted post

Britney claims her mother "secretly ruined her life" in the now-deleted post. Photo / Getty

Britney Spears made an astonishing claim in a now-deleted Instagram post, saying her mother Lynne was the one who gave her father the idea of putting her under a conservatorship.

In the caption of an image reading: "The most dangerous animal in the world is a silent smiling woman," Spears took aim at her parents several sentences in.

"My dad [Jamie] may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago … but what people don't know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea.

"I will never get those years back," the 39-year-old singer continued.

"She secretly ruined my life … and yes I will call her and Lou Taylor out on it … so take your whole 'I have NO IDEA what's going on' attitude and go f**k yourself!!!!"

Britney Spears and mother Lynne Spears. Photo / Getty

Taylor is Britney's former business manager.

Continuing on her mother's alleged involvement, Britney wrote: "You know exactly what you did … my dad is not smart enough to ever think of a conservatorship."

Britney had prefaced the startling revelation by writing: "The moment I SMILE and I realise I haven't in a very long time !!!! My mom gets so CONCERNED and says 'You're acting weird … what's wrong with you ???' I say 'Hi, my name is Britney Spears … nice to finally meet you !!!'

"Before I go any further, forgive me in advance," she continued. "It's been 13 years and I'm a little rusty!!!! It was a family business before … it's no longer that anymore!!!! I was BORN today cause I get to SMILE … so thank you for exiting out of my life and finally allowing me to live mine !!!! Psssss do I know how mean I sound ??? Yes … I 100 billion per cent [do]."

On September 29, Britney's father Jamie was suspended from the conservatorship after a judge described the arrangement as a "toxic environment".

Lynne, who split from Jamie in 2002, has of late been a supporter of her daughter's fight against the strict legal arrangement, calling her landmark court testimony in June "a very courageous showing" and petitioning the court to allow Spears to obtain "her own private legal counsel".